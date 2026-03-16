FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $3,000 Bonus for Suns-Celtics, NBA, March Madness

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can get in on the action by claiming the latest FanDuel promo code offer. This exclusive welcome offer allows new players to get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 consecutive days. Click here to start signing up.

You can apply this promotion to wager on marquee matchups like the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Houston Rockets, or any other NBA game on the schedule this week. This bonus is strictly for new users, providing a strategic safety net as you build your bankroll on the NBA, March Madness and more. FanDuel Sportsbook should have something for every sports fan.

FanDuel Promo Code: Secure 10 $300 Bonus Bets

Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about this exclusive sign-up offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Bonus Last Verified On March 16, 2026

If you are a new FanDuel customer looking to wager on an upcoming tip-off between the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers, this promotion is built perfectly for you. By signing up, you receive up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days.

Eligible new users will be awarded one “no sweat token” each day for ten consecutive days, which can be used on any wager across the platform. If your bet loses, you receive a refund in bonus bets up to your daily limit. Whether you are backing the Clippers to defend their home floor or predicting a big road victory for the Spurs, your first wager is completely covered, leaving you with bonus bets for the following slate of games if your prediction falls short.

How to Bet on the NBA This Week

If you are looking to utilize your FanDuel promo on the upcoming NBA slate, you have three compelling matchups to choose from. Here are the current lines available:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Phoenix Suns @ Boston Celtics BOS -400 / PHX +315 BOS -8.5 (-115) / PHX +8.5 (-105) 214.5 (O -110 / U -110) Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets HOU -144 / LAL +122 HOU -2.5 (-110) / LAL +2.5 (-110) 226.5 (O -106 / U -114) San Antonio Spurs @ LA Clippers SAS -334 / LAC +270 SAS -8.5 (-110) / LAC +8.5 (-110) 233.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The marquee showdown features a clash of heavyweights in Houston, with the Rockets set as narrow 2.5-point home favorites over the visiting Lakers.

Los Angeles brings a staggering level of star power and momentum to this contest. The Lakers are riding a five-game winning streak and playing their best basketball of the season, a surge that could soon clinch the Western Conference’s third seed. Their offense is spearheaded by Luka Dončić, who arrived in last season’s blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis and recently sank a game-winning shot in overtime against the Denver Nuggets. Dončić is posting MVP-level numbers with 32.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game, perfectly complemented by LeBron James contributing 21.3 points and 7.0 assists a night.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have not won consecutive games in three weeks amid a recent slump. Houston leans heavily on the elite perimeter scoring of Kevin Durant (26.0 PPG), who has emphasized defensive versatility and scoring depth as critical keys to reversing their fortunes. Bettors should monitor the injury report before tip-off, as Houston’s dominant center Alperen Şengün (20.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG) is questionable with a back issue, while the Lakers will be without Maxi Kleber.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your daily safety net is a straightforward process. The best part? There is absolutely no promo code necessary to enter.

Follow these simple steps to activate your offer and start wagering on upcoming matchups like the San Antonio Spurs taking on the LA Clippers: