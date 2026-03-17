All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 58 36 16 3…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 58 36 16 3 3 78 182 141 Maine 56 33 16 5 2 73 173 140 Adirondack 56 31 17 7 1 70 162 153 Reading 57 30 20 6 1 67 165 166 Trois-Rivieres 57 28 25 1 3 60 161 165 Worcester 57 26 24 5 2 59 152 171 Norfolk 57 24 29 4 0 52 171 197 Greensboro 58 17 35 5 1 40 152 209

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 60 39 13 6 2 86 194 123 South Carolina 59 38 18 1 2 79 183 159 Atlanta 57 37 17 2 1 77 170 141 Savannah 58 28 26 3 1 60 176 165 Greenville 57 23 27 6 1 53 151 175 Orlando 60 24 31 4 1 53 154 184 Jacksonville 58 22 28 7 1 52 147 192

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 58 36 14 4 4 80 202 151 Fort Wayne 58 34 15 9 0 77 199 150 Indy 58 27 22 8 1 63 146 154 Bloomington 58 29 25 2 2 62 171 178 Cincinnati 57 28 26 3 0 59 173 204 Kalamazoo 57 26 25 3 3 58 181 207 Iowa 57 19 32 4 2 44 149 196

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 59 46 10 2 1 95 211 132 Idaho 59 36 18 4 1 77 205 184 Allen 58 32 21 5 0 69 198 172 Tahoe 59 29 25 2 3 63 211 214 Wichita 57 24 24 5 4 57 165 177 Utah 60 23 28 8 1 55 198 215 Rapid City 58 24 29 4 1 53 181 201 Tulsa 58 19 34 5 0 43 149 216

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Toledo 5, Savannah 4

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Bloomington at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Utah at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Allen at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

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