Ducks visit the Flames after Granlund’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (40-27-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (30-34-7, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Anaheim Ducks (40-27-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (30-34-7, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Calgary Flames after Mikael Granlund scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Calgary has a 30-34-7 record overall and an 11-7-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Flames have conceded 216 goals while scoring 176 for a -40 scoring differential.

Anaheim has a 40-27-4 record overall and a 13-7-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have gone 14-4-4 in one-goal games.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season. The Ducks won the previous meeting 3-2 in a shootout. Cutter Gauthier scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Farabee has scored 16 goals with 15 assists for the Flames. Morgan Frost has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Gauthier has 36 goals and 26 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has scored four goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Samuel Honzek: out (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Yan Kuznetsov: day to day (upper-body), Connor Zary: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: day to day (upper body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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