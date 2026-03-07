Crypto.com Promo Code: Get $50 Bonus Offer For UNC-Duke, NBA, UFC 326

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest Crypto.com promo code offer is one of the best ways to capitalize on the growing popularity of prediction markets. You will have the opportunity to secure up to $50 in bonuses and make picks for games like UNC vs. Duke, Warriors vs. Thunder or even events like UFC 326. Click here to register.

The popular cryptocurrency exchange is getting into the prediction market space. These prediction markets are growing in popularity largely due to the wide range of events they are available for, but also because they are more favorable than betting on sports with a normal sportsbook.

You will have the chance to buy or sell your position at any point with Crypto.com, giving you the chance to either mitigate potential losses or make out with profits.

When you sign up, you will have to make a cryptocurrency trade. Then, use your CRO, the platform’s native currency, to make a stake. The amount you stake will determine how much in bonuses you get, up to $50.

With a huge rivalry game like UNC vs. Duke among other options in the NBA and with UFC 326, you will have tons of choices with your bonuses from this Crypto.com welcome offer. Sign up now to lock in your rewards.

Crypto.com Promo Code: $50 Bonus For UNC-Duke

Offer Details Information Crypto.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer Up To $50 Bonus Offer Verified March 7 by WTOP

We are almost into conference championship tournament season and just over a week away from Selection Sunday, but we have a massive rivalry game today with North Carolina visiting Duke. One of, if not the biggest college basketball rivalries is renewed tonight. North Carolina will look to go on the road and pull a big upset.

The Tar Heels will be without Caleb Wilson, as he suffered a season-ending thumb fracture. Duke is the top team in the nation, led by Cameron Boozer. The Blue Devils look to put an exclamation point on their regular season before this week’s ACC tournament.

UFC 326 With Crypto.com

We have an exciting fight card tonight for UFC 326, too. This provides new users with plenty of more options to make trades with Crypto.com Things get started at 5:30 with the first fight between Luke Fernandez and Rodolfo Bellato. It concludes with the headlining fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira.

These two have met once before, but it was way back in 2015. Holloway came out on top in that fight, beating Oliveira in just one round. Oliveira suffered a neck/shoulder injury, forcing him to retire from the fight. Now, the two will fight for the BMF title.

Crypto.com Promo Code: Sign-Up Process

Click here to go to the registration page and get in on this offer. This process is easy, as you do not have to enter a complex promo code. Clicking our links will automatically redeem your offer. Just input required personal information to the required fields.

Next, you will have to make your deposit and make a cryptocurrency trade. This will give you CRO to then stake and get up to $50 in bonuses. Put those to use for any of today’s sports events that you are interested in.