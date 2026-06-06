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Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska plays Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in French Open final

The Associated Press

June 6, 2026, 8:25 AM

PARIS (AP) — History will be made no matter who wins the French Open women’s final on Saturday.

The 114th-ranked Polish player Maja Chwalinska is attempting to become the first qualifier to capture the Roland Garros title.

At 19, eighth-ranked Mirra Andreeva of Russia is bidding to become the youngest player to win the women’s singles title since Monica Seles was 18 when she landed her third straight French Open in 1992.

The final on the red clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier starts at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT; 9 a.m. ET).

Alexander Zverev plays Flavio Cobolli in the men’s final on Sunday to conclude the wildest Grand Slam in recent memory.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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