West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan quits ahead of ‘historic allegations’ to be made against him

LONDON (AP) — West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan stepped down on Saturday ahead of what the English soccer club called…

LONDON (AP) — West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan stepped down on Saturday ahead of what the English soccer club called “historic allegations” to be made against him.

In a statement, West Ham said Sullivan had left his leadership post after he was “made aware of the impending publication of serious historic allegations.”

The club said it “understood none of the allegations relate to West Ham United or any of its operations.”

West Ham added that Sullivan denied any wrongdoing but had decided to step down to “avoid disruption” to the club while he handles the undisclosed matter “privately.”

It gave no further information regarding what the allegations could be or who would make them.

The club said that interim CEO Karim Virani would continue to manage the club’s daily operations.

West Ham, based in east London, was relegated from the Premier League this season.

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