India wins the toss and chooses to bat against Afghanistan in a one-off cricket test

NEW CHANDIGARH, India (AP) — India captain Shubman Gill won the toss on Saturday and chose to bat against Afghanistan…

NEW CHANDIGARH, India (AP) — India captain Shubman Gill won the toss on Saturday and chose to bat against Afghanistan in a one-off cricket test.

It is only the second test between India and Afghanistan. Previously the teams played in 2018, when India hosted Afghanistan’s inaugural test in Bengaluru and the home side won by an innings and 262 runs.

Overall, it was the 13th test for Afghanistan, and no points from the match will be accrued toward the World Test Championship. India had previously lost 2-0 to South Africa at home in November.

India opted for two pace bowlers — Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, 23, makes his test debut. Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar were the other two spinners.

Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, went with three spinners. Left-arm spin all-rounder Nangeyalia Kharote, 22, makes his debut for Afghanistan.

The pitch in New Chandigarh should aid the batters with spin expected to come into play as the test progressed.

___

Lineups:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Saleem.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.