Crypto.com Promo Code: Claim $50 NBA Bonus for Pistons-Spurs, NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Prediction markets have gained a ton of popularity, and one of the popular cryptocurrency exchanges is getting in the game. Secure $50 in CRO bonuses with the Crypto.com promo code offer when you click here and sign up today. Lock in your offer and make predictions for a huge Thursday NBA slate, including games like Lakers vs. Nuggets.

We will focus on the NBA tonight, but Crypto.com allows you to make trades for politics, the economy and much more. This welcome offer will allow you to make trades for any of these markets, so you can take advantage of the $50 bonus how you see fit.

When looking at the NBA slate tonight, the Lakers vs. Nuggets game stands out, as does the Warriors vs. Rockets matchup. These are both being broadcasted nationally, so they will naturally get a lot of attention. Beyond these games, we have two more significant games with Raptors vs. Timberwolves and Pistons vs. Spurs. The Raptors look to pull off a road upset to help their playoff position, while the Pistons visit the Spurs in what could be the NBA Finals matchup this season. Activate your offer by making a crypto trade and using those CRO tokens for one of tonight’s games. This will activate your bonus of any amount up to $50. You will be in control of how much you get with the reward.

Crypto.com Promo Code: Redeem $50 NBA Bonus

Crypto.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Crypto.com User Offer $50 Bonus in CRO Terms and Conditions Of age & in participating state Offer Verified March 5, 2026 by WTOP

Let’s say you want to make a prediction for tonight’s Pistons vs. Spurs game. If you think Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will come out on top, you can purchase that position now. When the game tips off, you should monitor how it goes, as you will have an opportunity to sell your position. If the Spurs fall behind early on, you would have the chance to mitigate losses by selling your position. If the opposite happens and the Spurs take an early lead, you could sell your contracts for profit at that moment in time.

Futures With Crypto.com

Futures are a great type of prediction market to take advantage of. As an example, you might want to make a prediction for the Celtics to win the NBA championship this year after the recent news that Jayson Tatum will be returning to the court this season. If you make this trade now, and then Tatum comes back and shows that he has regained most of his prior form from before the Achilles injury, you might then have a chance to sell your position for profit. Crypto.com has futures available for the NHL, college basketball and more. Make sure to check those out to put your bonuses to work.

Crypto.com Promo Code: New User Sign-Up Process

Click here to start the sign-up process and get in on this offer. All you have to do is provide basic identifying information to create your account, as there is no need to input a code. Clicking one of our links will automatically secure your offer. Then, just make a deposit and trade at least $100 in crypto. Lastly stake CRO tokens to get your bonus of up to $50. It is important to note that Crypto.com is available in 49 states, with New York being excluded. Sports markets are not available in these states: AR, AZ, CT, IL, LA, MA, MD, MI, NV, NY, OH.