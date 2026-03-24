Cole makes second spring training outing after elbow surgery, allows home run to Bregman

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole allowed an Alex Bregman homer and struck out three over…

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole allowed an Alex Bregman homer and struck out three over 1 2/3 innings Tuesday in his second spring training outing after Tommy John surgery, an 8-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in their exhibition finale.

The 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner threw 26 pitches, 17 for strikes. Bregman’s homer on a 1-0 sinker at the bottom of strike zone, was the only hit allowed by the 35-year-old right-hander.

Cole averaged 96.2 mph with 15 fastballs, down slightly from a 97.1 mph average for 10 fastballs in his first exhibition appearance, a scoreless inning against Boston on March 18.

Cole had Tommy John surgery on March 11 last year with Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

His last official outing was in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series that Oct. 30. The six-time All-Star pitched in two spring training games in 2025, on Feb. 28 and March 6.

Cole threw his first bullpen of spring training on Feb. 13 and faced hitters for the first time seven days later.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone projects Cole to make his season debut in late May or early June.

Cole’s 2024 season debut was delayed until June 19 because of nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. He went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts for New York and was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five postseason starts.

Cole is signed to a $324 million, nine-year contract through 2028. He has a 153-80 career record and 3.18 ERA over 317 starts with Pittsburgh (2013-17), Houston (2018-19) and the Yankees (starting in 2020).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.