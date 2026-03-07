Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for UNC-Duke, CBB, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

By using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP, you will have the chance to secure up to $100 in bonuses for one of the most exciting daily fantasy apps out there. Use your funds to make picks for tonight's UNC vs. Duke game or any NBA matchup.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Offer

The Chalkboard promo code delivers a two-part bonus: a deposit match to boost your initial funds and a free pick to get you started on the right foot. Here is the essential information regarding the current offer and age eligibility across different states.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed March 7

Offer Overview

New users can take advantage of a comprehensive two-part welcome bonus. First, Chalkboard provides a 100% deposit match up to $100, instantly doubling your bankroll for the big game.

Additionally, the offer includes a special Free Pick, which allows you to select a player to score over 0.5 points. This practically guaranteed leg serves as an excellent foundation for building an entry around high-scoring stars like Cameron Boozer or Henri Veesaar. This promotion is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who have not previously registered for an account. To claim the deposit match and the 0.5-point free pick, users must meet the specific age requirements for their region and be physically located in a participating state where Chalkboard operates real-money contests.

Chalkboard College Basketball Picks

When looking at the markets for this massive ACC showdown, the focus immediately shifts to the offensive stars driving these historic programs. Below are the top point total lines available for tonight’s matchup.

Player Points Over/Under Prop Cameron Boozer (Duke) 22.5 Henri Veesaar (UNC) 15.5 Seth Trimble (UNC) 13.5 Isaiah Evans (Duke) 14.5 Patrick Ngongba (Duke) 10.5 Luka Bogavac (UNC) 10.5 Caleb Foster (Duke) 8.5

Duke freshman phenomenon Cameron Boozer headlines the slate with a lofty line of 22.5 points. The number is well-justified by the data; Boozer leads the ACC in total points this season (679) and is averaging 22.6 points per game. With a 58.3% field goal percentage, he has been the focal point of the Blue Devils’ offense all year. Given that his season average sits slightly above this line, the over remains a compelling statistical look for the conference’s premier scorer.

On the Tar Heels’ side, Henri Veesaar presents an interesting discrepancy. His line is set at 15.5 points, yet the 7-foot center is averaging 16.5 points per game this season. Veesaar has been incredibly efficient, ranking second in the ACC in field goal percentage (61.1%). The context of Caleb Wilson’s absence due to injury further solidifies Veesaar’s role in the offense. If he maintains his typical volume and efficiency, the data points toward him clearing the 15.5 mark.

Another name to watch is Duke’s Isaiah Evans, whose prop is set at 14.5. Evans is averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting an elite 88.8% from the free-throw line. In a rivalry game where late fouls often come into play, high free-throw efficiency can be the deciding factor in hitting the over.

NBA Matchups to Watch: Magic vs. Timberwolves & Warriors vs. Thunder

While the ACC rivalry dominates the headlines, the Chalkboard promo code applies equally to tonight’s NBA action.

New users can utilize their deposit match and free pick on these games just as they would for college basketball. When evaluating these contests, smart players should look at metrics like defensive efficiency and examine rotation changes. Whether you are backing a star in the Duke game or analyzing the Warriors vs. Thunder matchup, the bonus capital provides flexibility across all markets.

