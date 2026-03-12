Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new profile with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP will allow you to get any amount up to $100 in bonuses. Take advantage of the deposit match to get your desired amount alongside a free pick for the NBA and college basketball games today. Click here to sign up.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: 100% Deposit Match

Before the first game tody, new users can quickly claim their exclusive welcome offer to double their starting capital. Here is a straightforward breakdown of the promotion details so you can secure your deposit match and free pick:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Confirmed March 12th

Chalkboard Offer Overview

New Chalkboard customers who meet the legal age requirements and reside in a participating state are eligible for an incredibly valuable welcome promotion. By registering for a new account with the promo code WTOP, users can claim a 100% deposit match bonus up to $100. This effectively doubles your initial starting bankroll, giving you maximum flexibility to build your entries and seek out market inefficiencies across the latest NBA regular-season slate.

In addition to the deposit match, the Chalkboard promo code grants new users a special free pick. This unique bonus allows users to take a specific player to go over 0.5 points, essentially serving as a free, mathematically guaranteed leg in your entry.

Chalkboard NBA Picks Tonight

With an extra $100 in deposit match funds and a free pick at your disposal, it is time to strategically build your entries. Tonight’s slate features superstar talent across the board, giving you plenty of high-upside options. Here is a look at the five players with the highest point totals for tonight’s action:

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.5 7.5 4.5 Nikola Jokic 28.5 9.5 12.5 Jaylen Brown 24.5 5.5 6.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 5.5 3.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 2.5 10.5

When diving into the odds data for these star matchups, the lines paint a clear picture of what the market expects tonight. For the marquee clash between the Celtics and Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters the night having just tied Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 126 consecutive games with 20+ points. While he has the highest points line on the board at 31.5, the data suggests leaning toward the under facing Boston’s elite defense. On the other side of the court, Jaylen Brown sits at a 24.5 point total. Coming off a highly publicized ejection in his previous outing against the Spurs, Brown will be highly motivated, though he faces an equally stout Oklahoma City defense.

In the other prime matchup featuring the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs, Jamal Murray presents an excellent opportunity to pick the over. His points total sits at 25.5. The market clearly expects a standout scoring performance from Murray tonight. Meanwhile, his superstar teammate Nikola Jokic is looking at a 28.5-point total, and the data hints at Jokic potentially leaning into his elite playmaking and rebounding numbers instead.

Finally, Victor Wembanyama sits at a tightly contested 25.5 points prop. Wembanyama is coming off a dominant 39-point performance against Boston. Chalkboard users looking for a distinct statistical advantage may prefer to bypass the points market and target his massive 10.5 rebounds prop to construct their entries.

Chalkboard Picks For College Basketball Action

The Chalkboard promo code WTOP isn’t restricted exclusively to NBA markets. Bettors can also leverage their matched deposit funds to find value in the robust college basketball slate. Tonight features several heavy-hitting matchups that present compelling opportunities for analytical entries.

Key games to monitor include a fierce Big East battle between Providence and St. John’s, a massive Big 12 showdown featuring BYU taking on Houston, and another high-stakes conference clash between TCU and Kansas. Just as you would analyze player usage rates and defensive efficiency metrics in the NBA, applying a data-driven approach to these collegiate matchups is an excellent way to diversify your Chalkboard portfolio and capitalize on market discrepancies.

Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure your account is properly funded and ready to go ahead of the first tip-off:

Click here and Register: During this step, you will be required to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm that you are located in a participating state. Enter the Promo Code: As you complete your account setup, the promo code WTOP is strictly required to unlock the exclusive welcome promotion. Entering this code ensures your new profile is properly linked to the deposit match and the free pick offer. Fund Your Bankroll: Once your account is officially created and verified, navigate to the deposit section and select one of the provided secure payment methods. To claim the full value of the bonus, users will need to deposit exactly $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up. Chalkboard will apply a 100% deposit match to whatever initial amount you choose to deposit, meaning your starting funds will be instantly doubled in the form of a bonus regardless of your first deposit size.

With your account registered, your promo code applied, and your initial deposit matched, you are fully equipped with the data and the capital needed to build winning entries for all of today’s games.