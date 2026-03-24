Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus For NBA, March Madness Picks This Week

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All new DFS users can claim the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to receive a fantastic welcome offer to lock in bonuses for all NBA and March Madness entries this week. Redeem this welcome offer to lock in a $100 bonus and free pick to help with all your entries as you get started with Chalkboard.







Set up a new account to receive a $100 deposit match + free pick thanks to this welcome offer. This free pick comes over in the form of a player prop line discounted so much that it is essentially a free square to help with your entries. For tonight, this means you can dive into the Nuggets vs. the Suns and back players such as Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker and more.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for NBA < CBB Bonus

Before the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns take the court tonight, securing your welcome bonus is the perfect way to get a head start. Here is everything you need to know about claiming the latest Chalkboard offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 24th, 2026

Chalkboard Welcome Offer Overview

The latest Chalkboard welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity to maximize your available funds before the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns tip off. When you sign up, you will receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, doubling your initial deposit right out of the gate.

In addition to the deposit match, this promotion includes a highly actionable free pick. This free pick allows users to select a player to record more than 0.5 points, essentially acting as a free square to anchor your entry for tonight’s NBA action. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Chalkboard customers. To successfully claim the $100 match and the 0.5-point free pick, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state.

How to Use Your Chalkboard NBA Bonus on Nuggets vs. Suns

With your Chalkboard deposit match and free pick secured, it is time to build your entry for tonight’s game. To help you navigate the board, we have compiled the consensus player props for the five stars with the highest projected point totals in tonight’s matchup:

Player Points Assists Rebounds Nikola Jokic 28.5 10.5 12.5 Devin Booker 25.5 5.5 3.5 Jamal Murray 23.5 6.5 4.5 Aaron Gordon 15.5 2.5 5.5 Grayson Allen 13.5 3.5 2.5

When looking to deploy your bonus funds, Aaron Gordon stands out as a highly logical option. His points total is currently set at 15.5, but his regular-season production points toward a higher output. Gordon is averaging 16.63 points per game while shooting an efficient 50.00% from the field, suggesting that taking more than on his points prop is heavily supported by the data.

On the other side of the court, Devin Booker enters the contest with a consensus points prop of 25.5. The Nuggets’ defense has been somewhat forgiving this season, allowing 116.4 opponent points per game and a .469 opponent field goal percentage. Furthermore, Booker sat out the entire fourth quarter of his last game after tweaking his ankle, meaning he enters tonight well-rested. This indicates a favorable scoring environment where Booker could comfortably record more than his projected total.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic faces a lofty 28.5-point total. The Phoenix Suns have proven to be a sturdy defensive unit this year under head coach Jordan Ott, limiting opponents to just 111.0 points per game. Because the Suns also hold teams to a .470 field goal percentage and yield only 24.7 opponent assists per game, plus the fact that teams have been employing highly physical defensive schemes against Jokic lately, targeting less than on Jokic’s massive scoring line could be a calculated play to anchor your entry.

How to Sign Up With the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome bonus for tonight’s Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns matchup is a straightforward process. To get started, you will need to create and register a new account on the Chalkboard platform by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During this initial registration step, it is required that you enter promo code WTOP to ensure your new profile is linked to this specific offer.

Once your account is successfully created and verified, the next step is to fund your wallet using one of Chalkboard’s secure methods. To claim the full maximum value of the bonus ahead of the 10:00 PM ET tip-off, users will need to deposit at least $100. Doing so will fully activate the 100% deposit match, instantly crediting your account with an additional $100 in bonus funds to use on tonight’s action.

It goes without saying that users do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up if they prefer a smaller starting balance. Chalkboard’s promotion guarantees that you will receive 100% of whatever initial amount you deposit as a bonus. Whether you choose to deposit $20, $50, or the full $100, your funds will be instantly doubled, giving you plenty of flexibility as you prepare for tonight’s NBA showdown.