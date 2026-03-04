Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Knicks-Thunder, Upcoming NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users who sign up using Chalkboard promo code WTOP can secure a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick. To maximize this welcome offer, a player simply needs to deposit $100 to receive the full value of the bonus funds.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in what could be an NBA Finals preview. Whether you are looking to create entries for this specific contest or explore other markets, this promotion provides an excellent starting point for new accounts on Chalkboard.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offers $100 Bonus + Free Pick

With the Oklahoma City Thunder (48-15) set to compete against the New York Knicks (40-22), prospective users have a timely chance to claim the latest welcome bonus. By using the promo code below, new users can unlock a deposit match to use on this matchup or any other NBA game.

Here are the details for the current sign-up offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On March 4, 2026

This promotion is designed to double the initial bankroll for new players. For example, a $100 deposit triggers the maximum $100 bonus, providing $200 in total play funds. This boost can be applied immediately as fans engage with the action between these two playoff contenders. The addition of a free pick further enhances the value for those joining the platform for the March 04, 2026 slate.

Knicks vs. Thunder Fantasy Preview

Once you have secured your deposit match and free pick, the market offers a variety of ways to engage with this game. You can utilize your bonus funds to build entries based on statistical trends and individual matchups.

The table below outlines the current projected stat totals for the top scorers in this contest:

Player Points Projection Assists Projection Rebounds Projection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) 30.5 6.5 4.5 Jalen Brunson (NYK) 24.5 5.5 2.5 Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK) 17.5 2.5 11.5 Chet Holmgren (OKC) 16.5 2.5 8.5 OG Anunoby (NYK) 14.5 2.5 4.5

This matchup features a clash of defensive titans, which heavily influences how users should view these point totals. Jalen Brunson enters with a projection of 24.5 points, but he faces a daunting task against the Oklahoma City defense. The Thunder boast a stellar defense, allowing just 107.9 points per game, one of the lowest marks in the league. Given OKC’s ability to stifle opposing offenses, looking lower on Brunson could be a strategic play.

On the other side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries the highest expectation of the slate with a total set at 30.5 points. While the Knicks are solid defensively, allowing 110.9 points per game, they are statistically more generous than their opponents.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns has a point total of 17.5 paired with a significant rebounding expectation of 11.5. With the Thunder holding opponents to a low 43.6% field goal percentage, there may be plenty of offensive rebound opportunities available for the Knicks’ big man.

Getting Started With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

With the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks scheduled to play soon, there is still time to set up an account and secure the welcome bonus before tip-off. The process is streamlined to ensure new users can quickly fund their accounts and start building entries.

Follow the steps below to claim the 100% deposit match: