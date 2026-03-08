Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Knicks-Lakers, Sunday Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services NBA fans tuning into the high-profile Sunday Showcase on ABC between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers can enhance the action with a special welcome offer. By using our exclusive Chalkboard promo code WTOP, new users can claim a 100% deposit match up to $100 plus a free pick to use on the app.







To unlock the full value of this bonus, simply sign up and make a deposit of $100, effectively doubling your bankroll immediately. This credit is available for use on today’s 12:30 PM PDT tip-off at Crypto.com Arena or can be applied to any other NBA game on the schedule this week.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

With the Knicks visiting the Lakers for a marquee Sunday matinee, prospective bettors have a streamlined path to claiming this two-part welcome bonus. Before the ball tips off at 12:30 PM PDT, review the details of the sign-up offer below to ensure you are ready for the action on ABC.

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a robust start for new customers ready to get involved in the NBA market. The headline feature is a 100% deposit match up to $100. This means if you deposit the maximum eligible amount, you receive an additional $100 in bonus funds, giving you significant capital to engage with the Knicks vs. Lakers matchup.

In addition to the deposit match, the promo code unlocks a “free pick” designed to simplify your first entry. This feature allows bettors to select a player to score over 0.5 points, essentially providing a free leg to boost a parlay. This offer is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and are physically located within a participating state.

How to Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo on Knicks vs. Lakers

Once you have secured your deposit match, the next step is identifying value on the board. The matinee matchup features several intriguing lines, with oddsmakers setting distinct expectations for the stars on both sides. Below are the consensus projections for the top players in this contest:

One of the most notable statistical discrepancies involves Lakers guard Austin Reaves. While his consensus points prop is set at 20.5 for this matchup, his 2025 regular season production suggests upside. Reaves is currently averaging 23.46 points per game on 49.45% shooting, comfortably clearing today’s line on average. However, bettors should exercise caution; the New York Knicks boast a stout defense, allowing just 110.6 points per game, which is significantly fewer than the league average.

On the other side of the floor, the Knicks’ offense faces a Los Angeles unit giving up 115.3 points per game. This softer defensive environment could provide opportunities for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to operate efficiently. With the total set high and the Lakers conceding points at a higher rate, this 12:30 PM PDT tip-off offers plenty of angles for your initial Chalkboard entry.

How to Activate the Chalkboard Promo Code

To ensure you are ready for tip-off between the Knicks and Lakers, follow these steps to create your account and secure the deposit match:

Download and Register: Download the Chalkboard app and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP to unlock the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a secure payment method to fund your account. While a $100 deposit is required to claim the maximum bonus value, the 100% match applies to any initial deposit amount up to that limit. Start Playing: Once your account is funded and the bonus is applied, you can immediately begin selecting props.

With your account active, you will be set to engage with the action as New York takes on Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena. The game is scheduled for March 08, 2026, at 12:30 PM PDT and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.