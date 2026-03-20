Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus For March Madness, NBA Entries (March 20)

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All new DFS users can enjoy March Madness today with a welcome bonus by redeeming the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. Sign up with a new account will be able to redeem a $100 deposit match and free pick to use for any NCAA Tournament today.







All you need to do is use this promo code to create a new account, and you will be able to receive a 100% deposit match up to $100. This also comes with a free pick to help you cash your March Madness entries today.

Chalkboard Promo Code for NBA, NCAA Tournament Bonus

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 20th, 2026

This exclusive Chalkboard welcome offer gives new customers the perfect opportunity to boost their bankroll. As long as you meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state, Chalkboard will match your initial deposit dollar-for-dollar up to $100. This immediately doubles the funds you have available to attack the prop market and build your daily fantasy entries.

Alongside the deposit match, this promotion includes a highly valuable free pick. This feature allows you to select a player to go for more than 0.5 points, essentially handing you a free win for that specific leg of your entry. It goes without saying that this is an ideal promotional tool to leverage for tonight’s high-stakes clash between the surging Toronto Raptors and the Denver Nuggets.

NBA Player Prop Preview via Chalkboard

Player Point Assist Rebound Nikola Jokic 27.5 10.5 12.5 Jamal Murray 23.5 6.5 3.5 Brandon Ingram 21.5 3.5 5.5 RJ Barrett 19.5 3.5 5.5 Scottie Barnes 16.5 4.5 6.5

When evaluating the slate for this 09:00 PM ET showdown, the situational context offers a few glaring clues on how to approach these high-value props. We always put a lot of stock into recent form and defensive matchups to find our edge.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray boast the highest point projections of the evening, set at 27.5 and 23.5, respectively.Jokic is coming off an uncharacteristic 10-turnover performance against Memphis, and the visiting Raptors bring a surprisingly stout defense to this matchup. With Toronto holding opponents to just 111.8 points per game on .465 shooting, Denver’s stars might find it difficult to easily surpass these lofty point projections.

Conversely, Toronto’s primary offensive options look primed for massive nights. The Raptors are riding a three-game win streak, fueled heavily by Brandon Ingram, who recently erupted for 36 and 34 points in back-to-back games. Ingram (21.5 points) and RJ Barrett (19.5 points) are facing a Denver defense that has been noticeably generous this season, surrendering 116.5 points per game. Furthermore, with the Raptors desperately fighting to secure the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, a masterclass from their top scorers feels imminent. Given Denver’s recent defensive vulnerabilities, backing Toronto’s red-hot stars to go more than their projected point totals is a highly analytical way to deploy your promotional funds.

How to Sign Up With the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action before the Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets tip off at 09:00 PM ET? Claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Here is a step-by-step guide to securing your deposit match and free pick:

Step 1: Register Your Account

First, you will need to create and register a new Chalkboard account. The platform will ask you to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm that you meet the age and location requirements. During this sign-up phase, promo code WTOP is strictly required to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer.

Step 2: Make Your First Deposit

Once your account is successfully registered, head to the cashier to make your initial deposit. You can use any of the platform’s secure methods to fund your account. To claim the full maximum value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. It is worth noting that you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up; Chalkboard provides a 100% match on your first transaction, meaning you will receive a bonus equal to whatever amount you choose to initially deposit.

Step 3: Build Your Entries

As soon as your initial deposit and bonus funds hit your account, your offer is fully activated. Now you can use your doubled bankroll and your promotional free pick to start building your daily fantasy entries ahead of tonight’s scheduled matchup.