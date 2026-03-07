Canucks visit the Jets after Boeser’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (19-36-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (25-26-10, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Vancouver Canucks (19-36-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (25-26-10, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -245, Canucks +200; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Winnipeg Jets after Brock Boeser’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Canucks’ 6-3 win.

Winnipeg is 25-26-10 overall and 14-11-5 in home games. The Jets have gone 9-11-8 in games decided by a single goal.

Vancouver is 19-36-7 overall and 13-17-2 on the road. The Canucks have gone 6-12-2 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has scored 23 goals with 29 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Drew O’Connor has 15 goals and nine assists for the Canucks. Boeser has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-2-3, averaging 2.6 goals, five assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Canucks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

