Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winnings Bonus for NBA, MLB, NCAA Tournament

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW in time for a massive Thursday consisting of MLB opening day, the Sweet 16 and NBA games. This welcome offer allows you to double the profits of 10 separate wagers across all of these sports and more.







Create a new account today to instantly receive 10 100% profit boost tokens. All you need to do is sign up and place a $1 wager tonight, across any sport, to instantly unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens.

These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double Winning Profit Boosts

Securing this edge for today’s college basketball slate is quick and straightforward. Below is a complete overview of the exclusive welcome offer available to new users, equipping you with the tools you need to double your winnings on the hardwood.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 26th, 2026

Maximizing the Offer’s Value

This exclusive opportunity is strictly available for new Caesars customers looking to maximize their betting power. By registering with the designated Caesars promo code and placing a simple qualifying wager of just $1, you will officially unlock the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion. Immediately after that initial $1 bet settles, Caesars Sportsbook will reward your new account with ten individual 100% profit boost tokens.

The true value of receiving ten 100% profit tokens lies in their unmatched market versatility. While this bonus is perfectly timed to exploit inefficiencies in today’s college basketball action, you can also seamlessly bridge this offer to the daily NBA slate. Whether you want to double your payouts on a heavy collegiate favorite or use your tokens to boost a professional basketball longshot, this welcome offer ensures your next ten wagers pack maximum payout potential.

Sweet 16 Odds, Preview via Caesars Sportsbook

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers IOWA +110 / NEB -130 IOWA +1.5 (-110) / NEB -1.5 (-110) 131.5 (-110) Arkansas Razorbacks at Arizona Wildcats ARK +310 / ARIZ -400 ARK +8 (-110) / ARIZ -8 (-110) 165.5 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Accurate as of March 26, 2026.

If you are looking for a genuine statistical edge today, we put a lot of stock into home-court advantage. In a top-tier clash, the Arizona Wildcats (34-2 overall) host the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Similarly, the AP-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers host the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup that strongly favors the Nebraska.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming your exclusive college basketball bonus is a seamless process. To ensure you lock in your profit boosts before the next tip-off, follow these simple steps to set up your new account:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app to your preferred mobile device. Register an Account: Create your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to guarantee your eligibility for this specific welcome offer. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your registration is complete, fund your new account by making a deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to today’s college basketball slate and place your first cash wager of $1 or more to officially activate the promotion.

As soon as that initial $1 qualifying bet is placed, your account will immediately receive ten 100% profit boosts. You can then apply these tokens directly in your bet slip to double your payouts on your next ten wagers, allowing you to consistently beat the closing line value.