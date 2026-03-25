Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winnings Bonus for NBA, MLB, NCAA Games

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Sports fans are set up for one of the best weeks of the year, and are able to claim a generous welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. The MLB regular season starts this week with the Yankees-Giants tonight and the rest of the slate tomorrow, the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 take place this weekend, while we have NBA games all week.







Use this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer to grab one of the best sign-up offers on the market. Create a new account today to instantly receive 10 100% profit boost tokens. All you need to do is sign up and place a $1 wager tonight, across any sport, to instantly unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens.

These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW Overview

Before the Celtics and Thunder tip-off, new users can lock in exceptional value for any of the games this week. We put a lot of stock in maximizing your initial capital, so review the essential details of this special welcome offer below:

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 25th, 2026

This exclusive promotion is available strictly for new Caesars customers looking to elevate their betting strategy. The mechanics of the welcome bonus are straightforward but incredibly lucrative: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. Once you register and place your qualifying $1 wager on any market, your account will be promptly credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens. It does stand to reason that having ten separate profit multipliers gives you a massive advantage right out of the gate.

These profit tokens offer fantastic flexibility for the current NBA slate, especially with such premier matchups on the board. You can apply your newly acquired boosts to back the home-team Celtics, or you can choose to roll with the visiting Thunder for this 07:30 PM EDT showdown on March 25, 2026. Whether you are focusing entirely on tonight’s action or spreading your ten tokens across longshot futures prices or other regular-season matchups, this offer ensures your basketball wagers carry double the payout potential.

Use Caesars Sportsbook for NBA Tonight

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics OKC -2.5 (-115) / BOS +2.5 (-105) OKC -145 / BOS +122 O/U 218 (-110) Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves HOU -1.5 (-110) / MIN +1.5 (-110) HOU -125 / MIN +105 O/U 224 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of March 25, 2026.

Diving into the statistics can help identify the smartest bets on the board. In the marquee matchup, Oklahoma City justifies its status as a road favorite with a dominant 11.5 Net Rate, significantly outpacing Boston’s 6.6. However, the Celtics are the better rebounding team, boasting a 52.7% Total Rebound Percentage compared to the Thunder’s 49.3%, which could keep the game well within the margins.

The later matchup presents a similarly compelling contrast of styles. The Timberwolves hold a slight edge in scoring efficiency with a 4.8 Net Rate to the Rockets’ 3.2. Despite this, Houston might be the safer play if they can control the glass, as their massive 54.8% Total Rebound Percentage heavily outclasses Minnesota’s 50.8%.

How to Activate the Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW

Ready to jump into the action and exploit these market inefficiencies? Securing your ten 100% profit boosts is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim this exclusive offer ahead of the 07:30 PM EDT tip-off between the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder:

Download the App: Download the Caesars Sportsbook app to your mobile device and select the option to create a new account. Register Your Account: Follow the prompts to register by providing your standard personal information to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, be absolutely sure to enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a deposit using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Head over to the NBA betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. You can place this initial bet on the March 25, 2026 showdown between Boston and Oklahoma City, or any other eligible matchup on the board.

Once your qualifying $1 wager is successfully placed, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boosts, giving you double the payout potential for your next ten wagers.