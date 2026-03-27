Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winnings Bonus for MLB, NBA, Sweet 16

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All new users can redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to receive double winning profit boost tokens across 10 different NBA, MLB, Sweet 16, or any other sports wagers.







Create a new account today to instantly receive 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing your first wager on the app for $1. These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens

Before you lock in your first college basketball prediction, review the essential details of this exclusive welcome offer below.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 27th, 2026

As a strictly exclusive offer for new Caesars customers, unlocking this lucrative promotion is incredibly straightforward. It does stand to reason that smart bettors want maximum flexibility. When you register your account and place an initial cash wager of just $1, you will instantly qualify to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers. Once that qualifying $1 bet is locked in, Caesars will reward your account with ten individual 100% profit boost tokens to help maximize your potential payouts.

The best part of this welcome offer is its utility across the entire basketball calendar. While you can certainly deploy your ten 100% profit tokens on collegiate futures prices or tonight’s hardwood matchups, this promotion is also the perfect tool to tackle the evening NBA slate. Whether you are targeting a massive collegiate favorite or finding longshot value in an NBA primetime showdown, these profit boosts guarantee that your next ten winning bets yield double the return.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Bonus for Sweet 16 Games Tonight

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total St. John’s @ Duke SJU +227 / DUKE -282 SJU +6.5 (-109) / DUKE -6.5 (-110) O 141.5 (-108) / U 141.5 (-112) Michigan State @ UConn MSU +105 / CONN -125 MSU +1.5 (-110) / CONN -1.5 (-109) O 134.5 (-111) / U 134.5 (-109)

Odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of March 27, 2026

Tonight features an all-time Sweet 16 slate of games, and included in that are these two matchups between St. Johns vs. Duke and Michigan State vs. Uconn. These feature three legendary college basketball coaches along with up-and-comer in Jon Scheyer, who took over the Duke coaching role after Coach K retired.

The Michigan State vs. Uconn game is projected to be close and low-scoring, while Duke is a little bit of a heavier favorite against St. Johns.

Use this Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer to double the winnings of any of your favorite wagers for these games tonight and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: How to Sign Up

We’ve seen time and time again that getting your bets in early is the best way to beat the closing line. Claiming your sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your profit boosts before tip-off:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app to your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the exclusive promo code WTOPDYW to officially opt into this promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is created, fund your bankroll by making a deposit using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the college basketball betting markets and place your first real-money cash wager of $1 or more.

Once your initial $1 wager is locked in, Caesars will automatically credit your account with ten (10) 100% profit boosts. You can immediately apply these tokens directly in your bet slip to double your winnings on your next ten wagers!