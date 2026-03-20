Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 Double Your Winnings Boosts for NCAA Tournament

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is absolutely nothing better than watching the collegiate hardwood drama unfold with some high-stakes tickets in our pockets. If you’re looking to turn small action into a nice pay day, new customers can sign up here with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to unlock a phenomenal welcome offer: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.

Whether we are targeting today’s bracket-busting matchups or handicapping the rest of the college basketball games this week, this exclusive promotion gives you an extended opportunity to maximize your payouts. Simply claim this welcome offer ahead of today’s tip-offs to instantly boost your profit potential across your next ten bets.

Info for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Before we place our next college basketball wager, we need to make sure we have the right bonus locked in to maximize our action on the hardwood. Here is everything you need to know about claiming the current welcome offer:

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 20, 2026

Offer Overview

If you are a first-time bettor on the platform, this promotion provides an incredible way to chase bigger payouts without risking a massive bankroll. Exclusively available for new Caesars customers, the offer is activated with just a simple $1 qualifying wager. Once that initial bet is placed, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens.

This effectively allows you to Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers, giving us a sustained opportunity to build a serious bankroll. Each bet can be applied to a bet up to $25.

College Basketball Spreads, Moneylines and Totals

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Miami (OH) @ No. 23 Tennessee TENN -12.5 (-107) TENN -645 / M-OH +460 149.5 (O/U -110) California Baptist @ No. 17 Kansas KU -14.5 (-104) KU -1220 / CBU +738 141.5 (O -108 / U -111) Missouri @ No. 25 Miami (FL) MIA -1.5 (-103) MIA -119 / MIZZ -101 145.5 (O -108 / U -112) Iowa @ Clemson IOWA -1.5 (-110) IOWA -126 / CLEM +105 130.5 (O -107 / U -113)

Understanding potential payouts is the secret to handicapping with profit boosts. A maximum $25 backing the biggest moneyline underdog, California Baptist (+738), nets a massive $184.50 profit on a winning $25 bet. For a standard spread bet at -110 odds, a $25 wager returns $22.73 in profit. With your welcome offer, those profit margins effectively double, making a nice pay day a real chance.

When I’m searching the board for value, No. 25 Miami (FL) presents a compelling statistical case. The 25-8 Hurricanes are slim -1.5 favorites against a 20-12 Missouri squad.

Another game I’m targeting features No. 23 Tennessee hosting Cinderella-story Miami (OH). While the 22-11 Volunteers are heavy -645 favorites, the RedHawks are flying high at 32-1 this season. Miami (OH) actually holds a higher RPI rank (31st) than Tennessee (37th).

How to Activate Your Caesars Promo Code

Getting started with this exclusive welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your profit boosts before the next tip-off:

Register an Account: Create your new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a deposit using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Place your first cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market, such as today’s collegiate hardwood matchups.

Once your initial $1 qualifying wager has been placed, Caesars will automatically credit your account with ten (10) 100% profit boosts. We can then apply these boost tokens directly to our bet slips to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.