Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 Double Winnings Boosts for NBA, MLB, NCAA Games

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Gear up for the next round of the NCAA Tournament this week when you claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Use this promo code offer to receive double winning profit boost tokens, allowing you to boost your profits by 100% during a loaded week of sports with the MLB starting, NBA and Sweet 16.







Create a new account today to instantly receive 10 100% profit boost tokens. All you need to do is sign up and place a $1 wager tonight to instantly redeem this offer. These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Sprtsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for 100% Profit Boost Tokens

If you are planning to back the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Orlando Magic as they clash tonight, signing up with our Caesars promo code is the perfect way to build your bankroll. The current welcome bonus provides an excellent opportunity to maximize your payouts right out of the gate for this 8:00 PM ET tip-off.

By utilizing the promotion, your first series of NBA bets will pack double the payout potential. Below is a quick overview of the offer details to keep in mind before placing your first wager:

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 24th, 2026

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer Overview

Exclusively available for new Caesars customers, this welcome offer is explicitly designed to maximize your early returns with minimal upfront risk. In the sports betting world, we put a lot of stock in sustained value over one-off hits. Once you register and place a qualifying first wager of just $1, your account will be immediately rewarded with ten separate 100% profit boost tokens. This structure essentially allows you to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers, providing a distinct market advantage rather than just a single, isolated bonus bet.

These profit boosts are the perfect tools to tackle the current NBA slate. You can instantly apply your first token to tonight’s regular-season clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic. Whether you are laying the points with the Cavaliers or hunting for a longshot value play with the visiting Magic, applying a 100% profit token will double your potential payout on the matchup. Best of all, once the final buzzer sounds in Cleveland, you will still have plenty of tokens ready to deploy across the rest of the NBA schedule.

Use Caesars NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers ORL +345 / CLE -455 ORL +10.5 (-110) / CLE -10.5 (-110) O/U 230.5 (-110) Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns DEN -220 / PHX +180 DEN -5.5 (-110) / PHX +5.5 (-110) O/U 233.5 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of March 24, 2026.

When deciding where to place your action, we have to look past the surface and dig into the situational context and underlying metrics. The Cavaliers (44-27) enter tonight on a three-game winning streak, recently fueled by strong second-half surges from Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Despite head coach Kenny Atkinson evaluating playoff rotations to cover for the absence of Jarrett Allen, Cleveland boasts a solid 4.6 Net Rating.

It does stand to reason why they are heavy favorites, especially considering the Magic (38-33) are reeling on a five-game losing skid and playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Even with Paolo Banchero’s recent 39-point outburst, Orlando is heavily injured, missing key rotational pieces like Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, and Jalen Suggs. Statistically, Orlando’s 0.4 Net Rate and 49.8% rebounding percentage pale in comparison to Cleveland’s output.

Similarly, in the late-night matchup, the Nuggets possess a 4.1 Net Rate compared to the Suns’ 1.0, while also slightly edging Phoenix on the glass (50.3% to 49.6% Total Rebound Percentage).

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: How to Sign Up

Getting set up and claiming your welcome offer before the 8:00 PM ET tip-off between the Magic and Cavaliers is a quick and simple process. Follow these easy steps to activate your bonus:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app to your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering standard personal information to securely verify your identity. Apply the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your exclusive welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your newly created account using one of Caesars’ many secure deposit methods. Place Your Wager: Head over to the NBA futures prices or daily betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. You can immediately target tonight’s matchups or browse the rest of the available sports slate.

As soon as your initial $1 qualifying wager is placed, Caesars will reward your account with ten (10) 100% profit boost tokens. Once activated, you are fully equipped to double your winnings across your next ten wagers!