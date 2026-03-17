Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings for NC State-Texas, NCAA First Four

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can take advantage of a stellar welcome offer using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. By signing up here , you activate an incredible promotion: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. We can apply these boosted payouts directly to NBA and college basketball matchups throughout the week.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Releases 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 17, 2026

Offer Overview

Available exclusively to new Caesars customers, this welcome promotion is built to maximize your returns from the opening tip-off. Once you place a qualifying wager of just $1, you officially unlock the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” offer. Caesars will immediately credit your account with ten separate 100% profit boost tokens.

These ten tokens give us incredible flexibility across NBA matchups. I’m already looking at applying mine to the showdown between the Thunder and Magic. Whether you are backing Oklahoma City on the road or betting on Orlando to defend their home court, these profit boosts let you double your payouts on your favorite basketball markets.

Boost Your NCAA Tournament Bets, Too

The beauty of having ten profit boosts in your back pocket is that you aren’t just limited to the NBA. With the college basketball postseason heating up, you can easily use these tokens on the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Whether you’ve found a Cinderella moneyline you love or a solid point spread in the first round, applying one of your 100% profit boosts will double your winnings on March Madness action just as easily as it does on the pro hardwood.

NBA Games and Odds on Tuesday Night

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Oklahoma City Thunder @ Orlando Magic OKC -461 / ORL +351 OKC -9.5 (-111) / ORL +9.5 (-108) O/U 223.5 Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves PHX +135 / MIN -161 PHX +3.5 (-107) / MIN -3.5 (-113) O/U 222.5 Cleveland Cavaliers @ Milwaukee Bucks CLE -469 / MIL +358 CLE -10.5 (-109) / MIL +10.5 (-110) O/U 228.5 Philadelphia 76ers @ Denver Nuggets PHI +713 / DEN -1149 PHI +15.5 (-110) / DEN -15.5 (-109) O/U 235.5

Let’s talk payouts. Backing the biggest underdog, the Philadelphia 76ers (+713), with $25 would return a massive $178.25 profit if they shock the world. Keep in mind, the Sixers are severely depleted tonight, missing Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. Meanwhile, a standard $25 bet on a typical -110 spread market—like taking the 76ers to cover their +15.5-point spread—pays out $22.73 in winnings. Applying one of your 100% profit boosts will double that profit entirely, making for a very nice pay day.

When I’m handicapping these games, I always look for clear statistical edges. The Thunder are heavy road favorites against the Magic for good reason, boasting an elite 11.0 Net Rate compared to Orlando’s 1.0. In the Western Conference, the Timberwolves present a great spot to cover against the Suns. Minnesota outpaces Phoenix in both Net Rate (4.2 vs. 1.1) and Total Rebounding (50.8% vs. 49.5%). Just remember to check the late news, as Minnesota will be without Anthony Edwards (knee soreness) tonight.

How to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting in on the action and claiming your welcome bonus is a breeze. Follow these simple steps to activate your Caesars offer before the opening tip:

Create an Account: Register here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure you enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW during sign-up to officially lock in the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account using one of Caesars’ secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Head to the NBA (or NCAA) betting markets and place a real-money cash wager of $1 or more.

Once that first $1 cash wager is locked in, you’re all set. Caesars will drop ten 100% profit boosts into your account, giving us ten real chances to double our payouts.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.