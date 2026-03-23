Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for NBA, March Madness Games This Week

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to receive double winning profit boost tokens for all NBA games Monday night, while getting a head start on the Sweet 16 tipping off later this week.







Create a new account today to instantly receive ten (10) 100% profit boost tokens. All you need to do is sign up and place a $1 wager tonight, across any sport, to instantly unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens.

These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for NBA, NCAA Double Winnings

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 23rd, 2026

For new Caesars customers looking to find longshot value or simply press an advantage, this exclusive promotion is an analytical bettor’s dream. By utilizing the promo code for today’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons matchup, you secure the highly valuable “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” bonus. Your initial $1 qualifying wager sets the stage for massive returns as you navigate the rest of the NBA schedule.

We put a lot of stock in minimizing risk while chasing upside, and the mechanics here are straightforward. Once you register as a new user and place a simple $1 bet, your account is instantly rewarded with ten 100% profit tokens. You can then apply these tokens directly in your bet slip, effectively doubling your potential winnings on your next ten wagers.

Lakers vs. Pistons Betting Preview

Before locking in your bets for tonight’s 7:00 PM EDT game, let’s look at the current consensus odds:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Los Angeles Lakers -2 (-110) -130 O 226.5 (-110) Detroit Pistons +2 (-110) +110 U 226.5 (-110)

Odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of March 23, 2026.

We’ve seen time and time again that situational context drives market value. The Lakers arrive riding a nine-game winning streak, heavily bolstered by the NBA rescinding Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul, ensuring his superstar presence on the floor. Meanwhile, the first-place Pistons are reeling from the indefinite loss of MVP candidate Cade Cunningham to a collapsed lung.

Even without Cunningham, Detroit controls the glass exceptionally well, pulling down 52.8% of available rebounds compared to Los Angeles’s 49.9%. However, with Los Angeles at near-full strength and Doncic in sensational form, laying the two points with the Lakers presents compelling value against a Detroit squad missing its primary offensive engine.

How to Claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming your exclusive bonus before tonight’s 7:00 PM EDT tip-off is quick and straightforward. To secure your rewards, follow this step-by-step guide:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars sportsbook app directly to your mobile device.

Start by downloading the Caesars sportsbook app directly to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information.

Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW when prompted.

During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the Caesars promo code when prompted. Fund Your Account: Make a qualifying deposit into your new account using one of the available secure methods.

Make a qualifying deposit into your new account using one of the available secure methods. Place Your Wager: Place your first cash wager of $1 or more on tonight’s Lakers-Pistons game or any other eligible market.

As soon as your initial $1 qualifying bet is locked in, the offer is officially activated. Your new account will automatically be credited with ten 100% profit boosts, giving you the immediate edge to double your potential winnings on your next ten wagers.