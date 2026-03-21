Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for March Madness Games

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College basketball fans are able to claim a generous welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, and dive into the second round of the NCAA Tournament starting today around 12:10 p.m. ET.







Create a new account today to instantly receive 10 100% profit boost tokens. All you need to do is sign up and place a $1 wager tonight, across any sport, to instantly unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens.

These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for March Madness Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 21st, 2026

This forward-looking promotion is built specifically for new Caesars customers who want to extract maximum value out of their bankroll right out of the gate. By registering a new account and placing a qualifying first bet of just $1, you will unlock the ability to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers.

After that initial $1 wager is locked in, Caesars will credit your account with ten individual 100% profit boost tokens. You can apply these boost tokens across the current college hoops schedule to back a live longshot, or even use them to find enhanced value on tonight’s NBA slate. Because this lucrative opportunity is strictly limited to new Caesars customers, there is no better time to sign up, claim your ten profit tokens, and elevate your entire basketball betting portfolio.

March Madness Odds, Preview via Caesars Sportsbook

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Texas A&M vs. Houston TXAM +430 / HOU -599 TXAM +10.5 / HOU -10.5 142.5 VCU vs. Illinois VCU +430 / ILL -599 VCU +11 / ILL -11 151.5

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Accurate as of March 21, 2026.

When evaluating where to deploy these tokens, we put a lot of stock into situational context and advanced metrics.

In the 6:10 p.m. ET matchup, the AP No. 5 Houston Cougars (29-6) boast a rigorous 0.5634 strength of schedule and a stellar 0.8301 adjusted winning percentage. They face a Texas A&M squad (22-11) relying on aggressive “Bucky Ball” pressure under coach Bucky McMillan, who famously dubbed Houston’s defense “five T-rex’s.”

Later at 7:50 p.m. ET, the AP No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (25-8) bring a 0.5848 strength of schedule against VCU (28-7, 0.7898 adjusted winning percentage). Illinois is fresh off a blowout where freshman David Mirkovic dropped 29 points and 17 rebounds, while VCU rides the momentum of an incredible 19-point comeback over North Carolina. Both favorites are laying heavy points for a reason, but the underlying value on these battle-tested underdogs makes them tempting longshot targets.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to set up your account and unlock your profit boosts ahead of today’s college basketball matchups:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars app to your preferred mobile device. Register an Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your eligibility. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a qualifying deposit using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the college basketball betting markets (or any other eligible market) and place your first cash wager of $1 or more to activate the offer.

As soon as your initial $1 qualifying bet is placed, your account will instantly receive ten 100% profit boosts. You can immediately apply these tokens to your next ten wagers, giving you the ultimate opportunity to double your winnings on the hardwood.