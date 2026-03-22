Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Claim Double Winnings Bonus for March Madness

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Activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, and dive into the every March Madness game today, with eight total on the schedule. This welcome offer allows you to double the profits of 10 separate wagers, starting with any NCAA Tournament play today.







Create a new account today to instantly receive 10 100% profit boost tokens. All you need to do is sign up and place a $1 wager tonight, across any sport, to instantly unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens.

These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double Winning Profit Boost Tokens

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 22nd, 2026

To lock in this lucrative promotion, new Caesars customers simply need to register, make a qualifying deposit, and place a first cash wager of just $1. Once that initial ticket is booked, your account will be funded with ten separate 100% profit boost tokens. It goes without saying, but this Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers structure is a bettor’s dream, giving you ten distinct opportunities to maximize your payouts with twice the standard return on your winning tickets.

While the college basketball slate gives us plenty of action to analyze, the flexibility of these profit tokens means you do not have to force a bet if the value isn’t there. You can easily pivot and connect this bonus to the expansive NBA slate, applying your boosts to professional matchups instead. Whether you are building a college basketball parlay or targeting a situational spot on tonight’s NBA board, these ten tokens ensure that new Caesars customers extract the maximum value out of their daily wagers.

Use Caesars Sportsbook for All March Madness Games Today

Here is a look at the current consensus odds for Sunday’s marquee second-round matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total No. 7 Miami (FL) vs. No. 2 Purdue MIA +271 / PUR -347 MIA +7.5 / PUR -7.5 O/U 147.5 No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 4 Kansas SJU -169 / KU +142 SJU -3.5 / KU +3.5 O/U 144.5

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of the morning of March 22, 2026.

When deciding where to deploy these boosts, we have to look past the raw numbers. In the 12:10 p.m. ET clash, No. 2 Purdue (28-8) is a justified favorite with a veteran core featuring Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. However, No. 7 Miami (26-8) is pushing the pace under first-year head coach Jai Lucas. The Hurricanes shot over 50% from the field in their first round victory and boast Big Ten transfers Malik Reneau and Tre Donaldson, who know exactly how to exploit Purdue’s defensive inconsistencies.

The 5:15 p.m. ET matchup should be an instant classic. No. 5 St. John’s (29-6) is favored over No. 4 Kansas (24-10) while Rick Pitino’s squad boasts a stellar 9-1 true road record and a defense that forces a bunch of turnovers

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: How to Sign Up

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these easy steps to unlock your bonuses before the next college basketball tip-off:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook app to your mobile device. Register an Account: Create and register your new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is critical to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new sportsbook account using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the college basketball odds—or any other preferred betting market—and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

Once your initial $1 qualifying bet is locked in, your account will automatically be credited with ten 100% profit boosts. From there, it is all about finding the market inefficiencies and doubling your winnings on your next ten bets.