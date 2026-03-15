Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Claim 10 x $25 Double Winnings for Timberwolves-Thunder, NBA Games Today

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The Thunder take on the Timberwolves today, and you can dive into this matchup, or any other NBA game of your choosing, when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Create a new account to claim double winning profit boost tokens on $25 wagers today and over this week.







All new users who create new account and place a $1 wager tonight on the NBA Sunday will automatically receive 10 100% profit boost tokens. These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers up to the $25 amount.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double Winning Profit Boost Tokens

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 15th, 2026

Squeezing Value Out of Your Welcome Bonus

This exclusive promotion is strictly for new Caesars customers and offers a unique, forward-looking way to build your bankroll during the 2025-2026 NBA regular season. The mechanics are simple but highly effective for value-seeking bettors: once you create your account and place a qualifying wager of just $1, you will instantly unlock the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” bonus. Your account will be credited with ten individual 100% profit tokens, effectively allowing you to double your potential payout on your next ten eligible wagers.

We’ve seen time and time again that having profit boosts in your back pocket can turn a standard play into a highly lucrative position. By placing your first $1 bet on today’s Timberwolves-Thunder matchup before the 1:00 PM ET tip-off, you immediately arm yourself with ten distinct opportunities to maximize your returns. Whether you are backing the top-seeded Thunder or targeting a longshot upset with the Timberwolves, these boost tokens are an excellent tool to elevate your overall sports betting strategy.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Preview

Team Point Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Minnesota Timberwolves +9.5 (-110) +320 Over 225.5 (-105) Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 (-110) -420 Under 225.5 (-115)

Odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of March 15, 2026. Odds are subject to change.

When hunting for value, it does stand to reason that we look beyond the surface streaks. Oklahoma City enters on a dominant seven-game run, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander executing at a historic offensive level. However, we put a lot of stock in the margins—specifically rebounding and situational motivation. Minnesota holds a clear edge on the glass with a 50.8% Total Rebound Percentage compared to Oklahoma City’s 48.9%.

Furthermore, the Timberwolves already lead the season series 2-1 and are carrying a chip on their shoulder after losing to the Thunder in last year’s playoffs. If Minnesota can control the boards and play with the unified defense Rudy Gobert has been preaching, taking the points with the road underdog could be an interesting play.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: How to Sign Up

Jumping on this market inefficiency is incredibly straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your exclusive welcome offer ahead of the 1:00 PM ET tip-off:

Download the App: Begin by downloading the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to your preferred device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Apply the Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to officially opt into the promotion. Fund Your Bankroll: Make an initial deposit into your new account using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Timberwolves vs. Thunder game—or any other eligible market.

Once your initial $1 qualifying wager is placed, your account will instantly receive ten 100% profit boosts. You can then use these tokens to double your winnings on your next ten eligible wagers (up to $25 per bet) as the NBA regular season marches toward the playoffs.

Official Prediction: With Minnesota’s distinct rebounding advantage and a 2-1 season series lead, taking the Minnesota Timberwolves +9.5 (-110) holds genuine value against the spread. If you are feeling bold and want to maximize a profit boost token, a sprinkle on the Timberwolves Moneyline (+320) is exactly the kind of longshot bet where this promo code shines.