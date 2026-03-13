Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Claim 10 x $25 Double Winnings for NBA, CBB Games Friday

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into the NBA and CBB games Friday when you redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, and claim double winning profit boost tokens while doing so.

All new users who create new account and place a $1 wager tonight on the NBA, CBB or any other sport and market will automatically receive 10 100% profit boost tokens. These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers up to the $25 amount.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for 100% Profit Boost Tokens

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 13th, 2026

As the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats and the surging Iowa State Cyclones prepare to square off at 7 p.m. ET, new Caesars customers have a unique opportunity to maximize their return on investment. By registering and placing an initial qualifying wager of just $1 on this exciting college basketball matchup, you will automatically unlock the exclusive “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion.

Once that first $1 bet is officially placed, Caesars will instantly credit your account with ten individual 100% profit boost tokens. This allows you to effectively double your winnings on your subsequent ten wagers, providing massive value to apply toward the rest of the college basketball slate. We put a lot of stock in exploiting market inefficiencies, but please note that this lucrative welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Caesars customers looking to elevate their sports betting action.

Iowa State vs. Arizona Betting Preview

Team Moneyline Spread Total Iowa State Cyclones +158 +4 (-110) O 143.5 (-110) Arizona Wildcats -190 -4 (-110) U 143.5 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of March 13, 2026.

We’ve seen time and time again that late-season tournament basketball comes down to defensive efficiency, which is why a quick look at the statistical breakdowns showcases massive value in this matchup. Iowa State enters the game with staggering efficiency, winning their last game by 35 points.

Arizona is incredibly dangerous as well, with a +22 point differential in their last game. However, given Iowa State’s elite defensive metrics, their recent 75-53 dismantling of Texas Tech, and slightly higher offensive output, grabbing the Cyclones with the points presents an incredibly compelling angle.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Ready to get in on the college hoops action and start hunting for longshot value? Claiming your bonus ahead of tonight’s tip-off is incredibly simple. Just follow these quick steps to get started:

Download the App: Head to the App Store or Google Play Store to download the Caesars app to your mobile device. Sign Up: Create and register a new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your eligibility. Fund Your Account: Make an initial deposit using one of the available secure methods. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the college basketball markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more to officially activate the offer.

Once you have successfully placed your qualifying wager of $1 or more, your account will be rewarded with ten 100% profit boosts to maximize your potential payouts on the rest of the tournament!