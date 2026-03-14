Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Double Winnings for Any NCAAB Game

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Ahead of a massive championship slate on the hardwood, new customers can enjoy a fantastic welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW.







By signing up today, you can instantly claim this bet $1, double your winnings on your next 10 Wagers promotion. All you need to do is sign up and place a $1 wager tonight, across any sport, to instantly unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens.

These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for CBB Bonus

It goes without saying that locking in the best possible value is the key to long-term betting success. Here is a complete breakdown of everything you need to know to claim your sign-up bonus before tip-off:

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 14th, 2026

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is engineered specifically for new Caesars customers looking to maximize their payouts right from the opening tip. Once you sign up and place a simple $1 qualifying wager, you automatically unlock the Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers offer. Caesars will instantly credit your account with ten individual 100% profit boost tokens, giving you the power to double your potential winnings across your next ten wagers.

With an action-packed college hoops slate taking over the board, there is no shortage of high-stakes matchups to strategically apply these ten 100% profit tokens. Whether you are backing heavy chalk on the moneyline to build capital or hunting for a longshot parlay payout, these boosts add massive value to your bet slip. Just remember that this lucrative opportunity is strictly reserved for new Caesars customers, making it the perfect time to build your bankroll.

CBB Betting Preview via Caesars Sportsbook

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total #5 Houston Cougars @ #2 Arizona Wildcats (6:00 p.m. EDT) HOU +130 / ARIZ -155 HOU +2.5 (-110) / ARIZ -2.5 (-110) O/U 137.5 (-110) #10 Virginia Cavaliers @ #1 Duke Blue Devils (8:30 p.m. EDT) UVA +320 / DUKE -420 UVA +8.5 (-110) / DUKE -8.5 (-110) O/U 137.5 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of March 14, 2026.

The AP No. 1 Duke Blue Devils (31-2, 19-1 ACC) square off against the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers (29-4, 17-3 ACC). Duke dismantled Virginia 77-51 back on February 28, and they have been flawless at home this year. While Virginia boasts a solid overall record and routed Miami in their semifinal, they are 0-2 against top-25 RPI opponents this season, making Duke a highly reliable bet even laying the 8.5 points.

In the Big 12 title clash, the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (31-2, 18-2 Big 12) face the No. 5 Houston Cougars (28-5, 16-4 Big 12). Arizona took the last meeting 73-66 on February 21 and is an exceptional 9-2 against top-25 RPI teams. Houston has been slightly more vulnerable in premium matchups, going 5-4 against the top 25.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a simple process that only takes a few minutes. Follow these straightforward steps to secure your bonus ahead of today’s college basketball championship games:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars app to your iOS or Android mobile device, or navigate to the online sportsbook via your desktop browser. Create an Account: Create and register your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, home address, email, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll by making an initial deposit using one of Caesars’ many secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Head over to the college basketball odds—or any other preferred betting market—and place your first cash wager of $1 or more to activate the offer.

As soon as that initial $1 qualifying bet is placed, Caesars will instantly credit your account with ten 100% profit boosts, giving you the power to double your winnings on your next ten wagers!