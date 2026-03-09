Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bonus for CBB Conference Tournaments

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM Overview

For basketball handicappers ready to wager on Monday’s clash between New York and Los Angeles, Caesars Sportsbook provides a high-value entry point. By using the designated promo code during registration, new users unlock a welcome offer that applies to the 10:00 PM ET tip-off or any other eligible sports market.

The structure here is what we call “bettor-friendly”—the offer ensures your first wager is matched 100% up to $250, regardless of the game’s outcome. Whether you are backing the Knicks on the road or taking the points with the Clippers, this promotion provides a guaranteed safety net for your initial stake.

Offer Overview

New Caesars customers looking to wager on the Monday night matchup between the Knicks and Clippers can utilize this promotion to secure a 100% first bet match up to $250. Unlike many sportsbook offers that only trigger a bonus if the initial wager loses (often called “insurance”), this deal guarantees a match whether your bet wins or loses. This allows bettors to place a stake on the late tip-off with the assurance that they will receive a bonus bet equal to their wager amount, up to the maximum of $250.

To qualify, new users must place their first cash wager within 30 days of signing up on a market with odds of -500 or longer—so heavy favorites are generally in play, but extreme favorites might not be. It is important to note that the resulting bonus is paid out as one single bet and cannot be split into smaller denominations. The bonus bet is issued shortly after the first wager is made and comes with a 30-day expiration window, giving players ample time to find another value spot within the NBA 2025 Regular Season schedule.

NBA Betting Preview via Caesars Sportsbook

Below are the current consensus odds for Monday’s key NBA matchups. These lines offer various opportunities to utilize the first bet match up to $250.

Game Spread Moneyline Total New York Knicks at LA Clippers NYK -2.5 (-105) NYK -130 / LAC +110 O/U 220.5 Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -7 (-110) OKC -305 / DEN +240 O/U 232

Odds sourced from Caesars Sportsbook, accurate as of March 9, 2026.

From a handicapping perspective, we have to look at the context surrounding Monday’s Knicks vs. Clippers game. The Knicks (41-24) are entering this contest on a back-to-back after a loss to the Lakers yesterday, where Coach Mike Brown was vocal about the team’s “defensive lapses” and high turnover rate. Fatigue is a real factor here. Meanwhile, the Clippers are in a fascinating transition period following the James Harden trade. While their record sits at 31-32, the new backcourt dynamic between Darius Garland and Kawhi Leonard has shown flashes of high upside.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

Securing the 100% first bet match ahead of Monday’s 10:00 PM ET tip-off is a simple process. Whether you are backing New York on the road or Los Angeles at home, follow these steps to ensure your account is properly funded and qualified for the welcome offer.

Download and Register: Download the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS or Android. Create an account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP250BM when prompted. This specifically links your new account to the first bet match offer. Deposit Funds: Deposit the amount you intend to wager using one of Caesars’ secure payment methods. While the offer covers up to $250, you are not required to deposit the maximum amount; simply deposit enough to cover your intended first bet. Place Your First Bet: Place a real money wager on the Knicks vs. Clippers game or any other eligible market.

It is important to remember that while the maximum bonus is $250, the match is determined solely by the value of your first wager. If you choose to bet $50 on Monday night’s matchup, you will receive a $50 bonus bet. To maximize the value of the offer, a $250 initial wager is required to unlock the full $250 bonus bet. Once the bet is placed, the match is guaranteed, win or lose.