Brunson scores 26 as Knicks beat Raptors 111-95, extending win streak over Toronto to 12

TORONTO (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 26 points and 10 assists, Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-95 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games.

After snapping San Antonio’s 11-game winning streak on Sunday, the Knicks ran their win streak against Toronto to 12. The Raptors last beat New York on Jan. 22, 2023, a 125-116 win at Toronto.

The Knicks (40-22) became the third Eastern Conference team to reach 40 wins, joining Detroit and Boston. OG Anunoby scored 15 points against his former team, Landry Shamet and Josh Hart each had 12 and Mikal Bridges added 11 for New York.

Brandon Ingram scored 31 points and RJ Barrett had 20 for Toronto, which lost its fourth straight at home and dropped to 4-10 against Atlantic Division opponents.

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes scored 14 points, and Immanuel Quickley had 13 points and 12 assists.

New York had 17 turnovers, leading to 22 points for Toronto. The Raptors were sloppy, too, making 15 miscues that led to 17 points for the Knicks.

New York’s reserves outscored Toronto’s 26-8.

Ingram had 16 points in the first quarter, one more than the rest of the Raptors combined. Toronto led 25-15 with 4:13 left in the first but trailed 68-58 at the half.

The Raptors opened the game by connecting on their first three attempts from 3-point range but went 5 for 25 from distance the rest of the way.

Toronto (35-26) lost for the 24th time when allowing 110 points or more.

Up next

Knicks: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Raptors: At Minnesota on Thursday.

