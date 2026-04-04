This Baltimore steakhouse is coming to DC: ‘Next logical step for us’

The Ruxton is taking over the former Charlie Palmer Steak location on Capitol Hill. Atlas Restaurant Group plans to spend more than $10 million on renovations at 101 Constitution Ave. NW.

The Ruxton in Baltimore.(Courtesy Atlas Restaurant Group) The Ruxton in Baltimore.(Courtesy Atlas Restaurant Group) Hon, a Baltimore-based restaurant group has big plans for D.C.

Atlas Restaurant Group is putting its flagship steakhouse in two prime locations over the next year.

The Ruxton is taking over the former Charlie Palmer Steak location on Capitol Hill. Atlas plans to spend more than $10 million on renovations at 101 Constitution Ave. NW.

The location will seat 250 guests and have several private dining rooms.

Alex Smith, president and CEO of Atlas Restaurant Group, told WTOP he chose that location because Charlie Palmer Steak had an “incredible run” there for almost two decades.

“It’s right next to Capitol Hill,” Smith said. “It’s a fantastic location — 101 Constitution is one of the most high-end office towers in the entire city of D.C., if not the most high-end.”

Smith would like to open the Capitol Hill location by the spring of 2027, just in time for the NFL Draft coming to town.

Between Maryland and Delaware, Atlas will have 40 restaurants open and operating in the region this year.

“I look at it as the commitment to the region” Smith said. “So, we look at this as a regional play. We’re a regional brand, and D.C. is just the next logical step for us.”

Smith also said he looks forward to serving the movers and shakers in the nation’s capital.

“You look at the business that’s being conducted there. You look at the local population that lives in and around the city, including Northern Virginia. And you have an affluent crowd and a large crowd of people that love to dine out. They love to go to restaurants,” he added.

Smith is also putting The Ruxton at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. That location is expected to open later this year, likely in November.

All told, Smith said the Atlas Restaurant Group plans to employ between 150 and 200 people between the two steakhouse locations.

“We believe in the nation’s capital, and I think it’s an area that will continue to grow,” he said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.