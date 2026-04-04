As 5 curfews take effect, DC’s interim police chief says they’re needed to squash ‘teen takeovers’

Interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said social media posts advertising "teen takeovers" informed police about where their attention is needed.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP's Acacia James reports on how D.C. police chooses the location of youth curfews

Five juvenile curfew zones are in effect this weekend in the District. Interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said these restrictions are necessary.

Carroll told WTOP’s Nick Iannelli that social media posts advertising “teen takeovers” around the nation’s capital informed police about where their attention is needed.

The police department has seen posts promoting underage drinking at the events, which can “sometimes get out of control,” Carroll said.

He cited the March 14 incident at the Navy Yard, where about 200 young people congregated. Multiple people were robbed, a gun was fired into the air and two teens were arrested.

“We deploy officers to the area to be a visible presence,” Carroll said. “Now, the curfew zones still allow juveniles to be in the area; they just can’t be in the area of groups of nine or more,” he said.

He said if officers see a group of teens in violation of the zones’ curfew — between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. — they will provide warnings and direct them to disperse into smaller groups, which allows authorities to “manage the crowds much better.”

The five juvenile curfew zones are in effect through Sunday night:

Euclid Street NW to Georgia Avenue NW Street and 9th Street from 8-11 p.m.

I Street NW to 6th Street, E Street and 9th Street from 8-11 p.m.

Interstate 695 Southeast/Southwest Freeway to 8th Street SE, along the Anacostia River to South Capitol Street SE from 8-11 p.m.

The Waterfront/Wharf from Interstate 396/695 to 4th Street SW, P Street NW and along the Washington Channel from 8-11 p.m.

V Street NW to the corner of Vermont and Florida Avenues, 9th Street NW, T Street and 13th Street NW from 8-11 p.m.

MPD announces the establishment of five juvenile curfew zones beginning Friday, April 3, at 8 p.m. Read more: https://t.co/zYNLkbMxxC Learn more about curfew enforcement here: https://t.co/PNddS3J8Zw pic.twitter.com/3PES8LviFg — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 3, 2026

A citywide curfew, created by emergency legislation in 2025, states those under 18 can’t be out in public or at a D.C. establishment from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., with some exceptions.

It also allows D.C. police to designate certain areas as juvenile curfew zones, where teens cannot gather in groups of nine or more. Those zones can prohibit minors from gathering after 8 p.m., ahead of the general citywide curfew.

Earlier this week, the D.C. Council delayed a vote to extend the emergency curfew through the summer and into September.

Council Chair Phil Mendelson said in an email to WTOP the vote was moved because some members of the council voiced their concerns over the legislation. The council’s next legislative meeting is April 21, six days after the legislation is set to expire.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized the council and said she was “deeply disappointed” by the legislative body’s decision to delay the vote and allow the curfew to expire. On Wednesday, Bowser told reporters she was measuring her options to overrule the curfew vote, and would be putting all her “options on the table.”

“I can’t be the only one speaking up for public safety in D.C.,” Bowser said.

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