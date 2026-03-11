Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP100: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, NCAAM (March 11)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New daily fantasy players can sign up with Boom Sports promo code WTOP100 and secure a $100 risk-free token. This is an opportunity for sports fans to start making picks on the NBA and college basketball this week.







There should be something for every sports fan this week. There are a ton of NBA options on Wednesday. Not to mention, March Madness is already underway with conference tournaments. Use this risk-free token on any of the college basketball games. Boom Sports will help new players hit the ground running this week.

Click and apply Boom Sports promo code WTOP100. Start with a $100 risk-free token on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport.

Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP100: Score $100 Risk-Free Token

It won’t take long for players to sign up and redeem this Boom Sports promo. All new users will be eligible for this $100 risk-free token. Remember, anyone who loses on this initial pick will be eligible for up to $100 back in bonuses.

On the flip side, anyone who picks a winner on this initial play will receive straight cash. This is a great way for first-time players to build a bankroll on Boom Sports. It won’t take long for players to get in on the action during this busy week in basketball.

Wednesday Night NBA Schedule

Although we expect to see a lot of interest in college basketball conference tournaments this week, there are great options in the NBA as well. The playoff race is heating up as we get deeper into 2026.

Take a closer look at the Wednesday night schedule in the Association. There is a doubleheader on ESPN that features four likely playoff teams. Boom Sports will provide players with tons of different ways to get in on the action this week:

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (ESPN)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks

Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets (ESPN)

Sacramento Kings vs. Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Lakers

How to Get Started With Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP100

New players can get started with Boom Sports in a matter of minutes. Create a new account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps: