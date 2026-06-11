Atlanta Braves at Chicago White Sox game postponed because of rain

CHICAGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of rain…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night was postponed because of rain and thunderstorms.

It was rescheduled for Aug. 20, which had been a mutual off day for the teams.

The Braves dropped the first two games in the three-game series. The NL East leaders left 10 runners on base during Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

Atlanta has lost three in a row just once this season, from April 4-6. The Braves and White Sox are the only teams in the majors that haven’t recorded a four-game losing streak this year.

Atlanta begins a three-game set at the New York Mets on Friday night. Chicago hosts Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night in the opener of a weekend series.

The White Sox are 10-5 in their last 15 games. They are 36-31 overall after they had a 23-44 record after 67 games in 2025.

Before the game was postponed, the White Sox traded veteran outfielder Derek Hill to the Philadelphia Phillies. They also activated outfielder Everson Pereira from the 10-day injured list.

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