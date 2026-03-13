BNP Paribas Open Results

Friday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $9,415,725 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

Friday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $9,415,725

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Linda Noskova (14), Czechia, 6-3, 6-4.

Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Elina Svitolina (9), Ukraine, 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Arthur Rinderknech, France, and Valentin Vacherot, Monaco, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 10-5.

Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Manuel Guinard, France, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, 6-7 (13), 6-3, 10-5.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Lloyd Glasspool (1), Britain, def. Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-2, 4-6, 13-11.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (4), Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

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