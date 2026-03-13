BNP Paribas Open Results

Friday
At Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: $9,415,725
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Linda Noskova (14), Czechia, 6-3, 6-4.
Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Elina Svitolina (9), Ukraine, 7-5, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Arthur Rinderknech, France, and Valentin Vacherot, Monaco, def. Yuki Bhambri, India, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 10-5.
Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Manuel Guinard, France, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (1), Argentina, 6-7 (13), 6-3, 10-5.
Mixed Doubles
Semifinals
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Lloyd Glasspool (1), Britain, def. Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-2, 4-6, 13-11.
Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (4), Italy, 6-3, 6-3.
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