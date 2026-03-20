BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Games Friday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for the second day of the NCAA Tournament by signing up with the BetRivers promo code WTOP, and receive a fantastic welcome bonus while doing so. Once again, first game officially tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET between Santa Clara and Kentucky, and then there is a game on for the rest of the day, with the latest tip-off at 10:10.



There are a couple different offers available, as the reward you get from BetRivers depends on your location, which will be picked up from the device you use to register with. Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

2nd chance bonus bet up to $500

Users who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses.

Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP for NCAA Tournament Bonus

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer PA, MI, NJ, WV Offers Terms and Conditions New Users 21+ in Eligible States Date Last Verified March 20th, 2026

As mentioned earlier, there are a couple different offers available based on the state you are located in, but either way this promo code offer is an excellent way to get your account started off on the right foot. All you need to do is set up a new account using the promo code WTOP, and BetRivers will take your location based on your device to upload your account with the best offer.

There is a ton to get into today, including some fun March Madness specific specials offered on the app, which we will detail below.

March Madness Specials, Odds Boosts via BetRivers

One of the most fun ways to get in on the action is to take advantage of any odds boosts and specials that a sportsbook might offer. Luckily, BetRivers has a ton of these you can get into for the NCAA Tournament.

We will list some of our favorites below:

Kentucky, Alabama & Tennessee All to Win (+127)

74+ First Half Points in Alabama-Hofstra and Tennessee-Miami (+366)

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

New customers in four states can complete these easy steps to redeem a bonus for sports betting, casino games and poker: