Betr Promo Code WTOP: Secure $200 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball Entries (March 14)

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All new users can sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP for a generous fantasy bonus to use on the NBA and CBB Conference Tournament games Saturday. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick to use on any NBA or college basketball game today.







This new welcome offer allows all users to sign up with this promo code offer, and receive two no sweat entries total, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This also comes with a free pick to use on an entry, as another great way to start your account.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA, CBB Bonus

Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets take the court, new players should familiarize themselves with the details of this exclusive offer. Below is a quick overview of the current Betr welcome bonus available to claim for this matchup:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 14th, 2026

Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

To take advantage of this promotion for the upcoming regular-season clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, new Betr customers will receive two no-sweat entries and an additional free pick. It goes without saying that having a built-in safety net changes the way you look at a daily slate. If either of your qualifying entries happens to lose, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200.

Keep in mind that this welcome bonus is strictly reserved for first-time players. To successfully claim your no-sweat entries and free pick ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated Lakers-Nuggets showdown, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is set up and verified, you are ready to apply your bonus and find the best value on the board.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Player Props via Betr

With your no-sweat entries secured, you can start building your picks around the top performers taking the floor tonight. Below is a look at the consensus points more/less props for the seven biggest stars in this matchup:

Player Point Prop Luka Dončić 31.5 Nikola Jokić 29.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 Austin Reaves 20.5 LeBron James 18.5 Aaron Gordon 14.5 Christian Braun 10.5

We put a lot of stock in recent offensive surges, and Luka Dončić presents immense value right now. Acquired by the Lakers in a blockbuster deadline trade last year, Dončić currently holds the highest consensus point total on the board at 31.5. Considering the dynamic guard just exploded for 51 points against the Bulls and is averaging a staggering 32.9 points per game this season, Luka is in a prime position tonight.

On the other side of the court, Nikola Jokić’s prop is set at 29.5 points. While the Nuggets center is coming off a monster 31-point triple-double against the Spurs, his season average currently sits just below tonight’s mark at 28.7 points per game. That said, you can never count out Jokic, especially in big games such as this.

The Lakers’ supporting cast also offers compelling numbers. Austin Reaves has a points prop of 20.5, yet he recently dropped 30 points on Chicago and is averaging 23.9 points per game on 50% shooting. Similarly, LeBron James has his total set at a modest 18.5 points. Despite recent injury drama, LeBron is averaging 21.4 points per contest.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome bonus ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets matchup is a quick and simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to claim your no-sweat entries before the 8:30 PM EDT tip-off:

Create an Account: Download the Betr app or visit their platform to begin the registration process. Enter Personal Information: You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to create and verify your new account. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP to officially lock in your welcome offer. Build Your Entries: Once your account is funded and active, head over to the NBA tab to make your picks for the March 14, 2026, showdown.

By successfully registering and using the promo code WTOP, you will immediately trigger the $200 in total bonus value. This exclusive promotion is structured as two separate no-sweat tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. If either of those qualifying entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200.