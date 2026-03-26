Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus MLB Opening Day + NCAA Tournament Picks

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Dive into the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 games tonight by redeeming the Betr promo code WTOP. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick, which will help you with your first entry on Betr tonight.







Set up a new account to claim to $200 back in bonuses with this welcome offer. This gives you the perfect start as the NCAA Tournament tips back off tonight with the start of the Sweet 16, including a fun game between Arkansas and Arizona at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Arizona vs. Arkansas, NCAA Bonus

Before you lock in your picks for tonight’s showdown, you need to understand the mechanics of this welcome offer. We put a lot of stock in finding a safety net when attacking player projections, and this quick summary breaks down exactly how to secure your bonuses for the big game.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 26th, 2026

The current Betr welcome offer provides fantastic situational value for tonight’s action, delivering two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in maximum upside. If your first two picks for the massive Arizona versus Arkansas matchup don’t pan out, Betr will refund those entries—up to $100 each—in the form of Betr Bucks. Whether you are backing player projections for the Wildcats or the Razorbacks, these no-sweat entries allow you to make your college basketball predictions with added peace of mind.

Before locking in your slips, please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers. To successfully claim the bonus, players must also meet the legal age requirements for their jurisdiction and be physically present in a participating state.

Arkansas vs. Arizona Player Prop Preview via Betr

When digging into the early-season data, we are constantly looking for underlying value. If you are looking to utilize your Betr promo on player performances tonight, there are plenty of intriguing markets to target. Here is a look at the highest point totals projected for the star players in tonight’s matchup between the Wildcats and Razorbacks:

Player Point Prop Darius Acuff 23.5 Brayden Burries 17.5 Jaden Bradley 15.5 Koa Peat 14.5 Meleek Thomas 13.5 Trevon Brazile 12.5 Ivan Kharchenkov 12.5

We’ve seen time and time again that targeting usage rates pays off, and a few names immediately stand out as compelling additions for your entries.

Darius Acuff leads the slate with a massive 23.5-point total. The Arkansas guard is already averaging an explosive 30.0 points per game over his first two NCAA Tournament games while shooting 48.8% from the field. Given his elite 35.27% usage percentage so far in the tournament, he is an easy sell to back tonight.

His teammate, Meleek Thomas, also looks poised for a big night. Thomas has a points line of 13.5, but he has been electric out of the gate, averaging 20.0 points on 53.1% shooting in the NCAA Tournament so far.

On the Arizona side, Jaden Bradley is currently lined at 15.5 points. Through his first two games of the tournament, Bradley is averaging 12.5 points while shooting 42.9% from the floor, and has a tough matchup tonight

Similarly, Brayden Burries is lined at 17.5 points, but he is currently averaging exactly 17.0 points per contest. With his line set just above his average, leaning toward less than is the safest play supported by the current data.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Taking advantage of this promotion before tonight’s Eastern Time tip-off is a straightforward process. To trigger your no-sweat entries, simply create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Most importantly, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered during the sign-up process, as this specific code is required to unlock the promotion.

After completing your registration, you will need to fund your account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. To claim the true maximum value of the bonus—which activates two $100 max tokens and a free pick—you must deposit at least $200. Keep in mind that while you do not need to deposit the full $200 right when signing up, you will need to hit that threshold in order to realize the maximum upside of this generous promotion.