Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for St. Johns vs. Duke, NCAA Tournament Picks

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Tonight features one of the best Sweet 16 slates in memory, and you can get in on the action with the Betr promo code WTOP. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick for your Sweet 16 entries tonight.







Set up a new account to claim to $200 back in bonuses with this welcome offer. This gives you the perfect start as the NCAA Tournament tips back off tonight with the start of the Sweet 16, including a fantastic matchup between St. Johns and Duke, which we will preview below.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Sweet 16 Bonus

Before placing your entry for tonight’s highly anticipated matchup, review the essential details of this exclusive sign-up offer below:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 27th, 2026

Betr Offer Overview

New Betr customers can take advantage of a unique welcome offer designed to add a layer of insurance to your college basketball picks. By using the promotional code WTOP at sign-up, users unlock two separate no-sweat entries totaling $200 in maximum value. This means if your initial projections for tonight’s highly anticipated showdown between the Duke Blue Devils and St. John’s Red Storm do not pan out, you will receive your entry amounts back as Betr Bucks—up to $100 for each of your first two entries.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a first-time user making your initial deposit on the platform. Additionally, users must meet the legal minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the app operates. Once these eligibility criteria are met, you are ready to dive straight into tonight’s hardwood action and build your lineup with an added safety net. It goes without saying that having this kind of flexibility allows you to target those riskier, high-reward projections with maximum confidence.

Use Betr for St. Johns vs. Duke Entries Tonight

If you are ready to put your promotional credits into action, tonight’s matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and St. John’s Red Storm offers a slate of intriguing player props. We put a lot of stock in finding hidden value, and these projection lines present some fascinating market inefficiencies.

Player Point Prop Line Cameron Boozer 21.5 Zuby Ejiofor 15.5 Isaiah Evans 15.5 Bryce Hopkins 12.5 Cayden Boozer 11.5 Patrick Ngongba II 9.5 Oziyah Sellers 8.5

Duke’s Cameron Boozer carries the highest expectations with a 21.5-point line, which makes sense as he has had a fantastic year for Duke, albeit a relatively quiet first two NCAA Tournament games from a scoring perspective.

St. John’s Bryce Hopkins has a point total set at 12.5, but he is currently averaging 15.5 points across 34.5 minutes in the NCAA Tournament so far. Of course, Duke has a phenomenal defense, so points will not be easy to come by.

The 15.5-point prop line is shared by both Duke’s Isaiah Evans and St. John’s Zuby Ejiofor.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to take advantage of this promotion for tonight’s hardwood action? Getting started is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonuses:

Register a New Account: Begin by creating and registering your account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Applying this specific code is what will trigger your no-sweat entries. Fund Your Account: Make a deposit using one of the platform’s secure methods. In order to activate the two $100 max tokens and your free pick, you will need to deposit funds into your new account.

Maximizing Your Bonus:

Keep in mind that to claim the full value of the bonus, a total deposit of at least $200 is required. You do not need to deposit the full $200 right away when signing up, but you will need to reach that deposit threshold in order to realize the complete offer of the promotion.