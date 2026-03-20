Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for NCAA Tournament, NBA Entries (March 20)

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All new DFS users can sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a welcome bonus for all NBA or March Madness entries today. All you need to do to get started is to create a new account, and you will be able to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick to use today.







Set up a new account to claim to $200 back in bonuses with this welcome offer. Along with the bonus, this welcome offer comes with a free pick to use on an entry tonight.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA, March Madness Bonus

Here is a complete breakdown of the welcome offer you can claim before the games start today:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On March 20th, 2026

Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

We put a lot of stock in managing risk, and the Betr welcome offer provides NBA fans with an exciting safety net for tonight’s Raptors and Nuggets showdown. When you sign up using promo code WTOP, you unlock two no-sweat entries to use on the action. If either of those initial entries comes up short, Betr will refund your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. To sweeten the deal, new users will also receive a complimentary free pick to use right out of the gate.

It does stand to reason that you need to meet a few basic requirements to get involved. This promotion is exclusively available for new Betr customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state when registering their accounts.

NBA Player Prop Preview Friday Night via Betr

When looking to put your welcome bonus into action, the player props market for tonight’s clash offers plenty of value. Here are the seven players with the highest point lines for the matchup:

Player Points Prop Nikola Jokic 27.5 Jamal Murray 23.5 Brandon Ingram 21.5 RJ Barrett 19.5 Immanuel Quickley 16.5 Scottie Barnes 16.5 Aaron Gordon 15.5

When digging into the recent data, several intriguing value angles emerge. The Raptors (39-29) enter tonight on a hot three-game win streak, fueled heavily by All-Star Brandon Ingram. Following his February 2025 acquisition and subsequent extension, Ingram is enjoying a healthy campaign in Toronto. He recently just dropped 36 against Phoenix and 34 against Detroit just last week. Scottie Barnes also presents a compelling opportunity; his 16.5 line falls noticeably below his season average of 18.7 points, making going more than his projection a highly appealing entry.

On the other side of the court, the Nuggets (42-28) are reeling from a tough 125-118 loss to Memphis. Nikola Jokic posted 29 points in that defeat, and with his line tonight set at 27.5—just under his 28.2 season average—backing him to go more than his points prop is logical. You should also note that Denver will be without Peyton Watson (hamstring), though Aaron Gordon is expected to be available after a rest day. With Watson’s 24 points from their previous January meeting missing from the rotation, look for Jamal Murray (averaging 25.1 PPG) to comfortably go more than his 23.5 points line as Denver pushes for a bounce-back win.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome offer ahead of tip-off is a quick and straightforward process. To claim your bonus and hunt for value tonight, follow these simple activation steps:

Sign Up: Download the Betr app or visit their website to initiate the sign-up process for a new account. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, promo code WTOP is required to ensure you are opted into the exclusive welcome offer. Register Your Account: You will need to create and register your account by submitting standard personal information to verify your identity. This typically includes your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. Claim Your Tokens: Once your account is fully verified, this will trigger the $200 in total bonus value. The promotion is distributed as two separate $100 max tokens to use on your initial entries. Place Your Entries: Use your two tokens to make your picks for tonight’s Denver vs. Toronto game. If either entry loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (max $200 total).

Once your account is registered and your tokens are secured, you are all set to enjoy the NBA action with a built-in analytical edge.