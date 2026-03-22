Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Entries

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All new DFS users can activate the Betr promo code WTOP in time for an awesome Sunday of March Madness action, starting at 12:10 p.m. ET and games on the rest of the day. Set up a new account to be able to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick to use today.







Create a new account to claim to $200 back in bonuses with this welcome offer. This comes over in the form of two separate $100 no-sweat entries, giving you two chances to win big on Betr as you set up your account.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball DFS Bonus

If you are looking to get in on the action, capitalizing on this welcome bonus is the perfect starting point. Below is a quick overview of the essential details you need to claim your bonus.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 22nd, 2026

Betr Welcome Offer Overview

Claiming the Betr welcome offer provides new Betr customers with a fantastic safety net as they dive into the latest college basketball matchups. The promotion is structured as two separate no-sweat entries, each covering up to $100, meaning you can lock in your favorite college basketball props with total confidence. If either of your first two eligible entries falls short, you are refunded your entry fee—up to $100 each—in Betr Bucks, for a combined maximum of $200 in total value.

Keep in mind, this promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To successfully qualify, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Once your new account is successfully registered and verified, you can immediately apply your promotional tokens to today’s college basketball slate and enjoy the added thrill of no-sweat action.

Use Betr for NCAA Tournament Entries Today

With your no-sweat entries ready to go, tonight’s college basketball schedule is packed with star power and intriguing statistical angles. We put a lot of stock in finding value on the board. Below is a look at ten players point totals for two of the games today:

Player Point Prop Bennett Stirtz 18.5 Ja’Kobi Gillespie 18.5 Thomas Haugh 16.5 Nate Ament 15.5 Alex Condon 14.5 Thijs De Ridder 13.5 Malik Thomas 12.5 Sam Lewis 12.5 J.P. Estrella 11.5 Rueben Chinyelu 11.5

If you are looking for data-backed targets to use your promotional tokens on, it goes without saying that Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie stands out immediately ahead of tonight’s matchup against Virginia. His points prop sits at 18.5, but he enters tonight red-hot after dropping 29 points in the first round. He has been hyper-efficient, hitting 6-of-11 attempts from beyond the arc.

Conversely, it does stand to reason that Iowa point guard Bennett Stirtz faces an uphill battle. He carries an 18.5-point total as he prepares for a tough matchup against Florida. Stirtz is coming off a tough game in the first round where he did not shoot well, and has a tough matchup against a good Florida defense.

For Florida, forward Thomas Haugh faces a 16.5-point line against Iowa. While he was highly efficient in his last outing with 14 points, his season averages fall short of this current prop.

Finally, Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella offers compelling value as a potential longshot with an 11.5-point prop. Coming off a 14-point double-double performance, shooting 58.3% from the field.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. To unlock your safety net for tonight’s college basketball slate, simply follow these steps.

First, you will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During this initial sign-up process, it is essential that you enter promo code WTOP, as this specific code is required to trigger the no-sweat entries on your account.

Once your account is successfully registered, head over to the cashier to make your initial deposit using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. To fully activate the two $100 max tokens and unlock your complimentary free pick, you will need to deposit at least $200. It is important to note that users do not need to deposit the full $200 immediately upon signing up; however, you will need to do so in order to realize the absolute maximum value of the promotion.

With your account funded and your promo code applied, your free pick and no-sweat entries will be ready for action. Simply navigate to the college basketball lobby, find your favorite player projections, and enjoy the games!