Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, NCAA Tournament This Weekend

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Dive into the second round of the NCAA Tournament today with the Betr promo code WTOP, and receive a welcome bonus for all NBA or March Madness entries by doing so. Create a new account to be able to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick to use today.







Set up a new account to claim to $200 back in bonuses with this welcome offer.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA, CBB Bonus Today

Before the opening tip-off at 07:00 PM EDT, make sure you are fully prepared to take advantage of this exclusive introductory offer. Here are the essential details regarding the promotion:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On March 21st, 2026

Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

The Betr promo code delivers an exciting opportunity for new customers looking to capitalize on value as the surging Los Angeles Lakers and the reeling Orlando Magic clash tonight at 07:00 PM EDT. By claiming this welcome offer with code WTOP, you unlock two no-sweat entries for your initial predictions. If either of these first entries happens to lose, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. To sweeten the deal, new users will also receive an additional free pick to use during this 2026 regular-season showdown.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. This generous offer allows you to make your picks with added peace of mind, freeing you up to look for market inefficiencies on the board.

Lakers vs. Magic NBA Player Prop Preview via Betr

With stars heavily featured in this regular-season matchup, looking at player points is a thrilling way to utilize the Betr promo code. Here are the top point totals for tonight’s biggest names:

Player Point Prop Luka Doncic 31.5 Paolo Banchero 22.5 Desmond Bane 20.5 Austin Reaves 19.5 LeBron James 18.5 Jalen Suggs 14.5 Tristan da Silva 11.5

With your two no-sweat entries ready to go, taking a close look at the context surrounding these two teams can help guide your initial picks. We put a lot of stock in recent trends, and the Lakers are riding a massive eight-game win streak, fueled largely by Luka Doncic. Doncic boasts the highest point total tonight at 31.5. Coming off a historic 60-point explosion against Miami and averaging 33.4 points per game this season, projecting him to score more than his prop line feels like a highly logical play.

On the other side of the floor, the Magic are stuck in a three-game skid and dealing with key injuries. Paolo Banchero leads Orlando with a points prop of 22.5. He is currently averaging 22.3 points per game.

When hunting for value, Austin Reaves stands out at 19.5 points. Reaves has been a highly consistent scoring threat for Los Angeles, averaging 23.5 points per game. Finally, the veteran LeBron James enters the matchup with an 18.5 points prop. Averaging 21.3 points per game and shooting an efficient 51.6% from the field, projecting LeBron to score more than 18.5 points offers compelling value as well.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome bonus for the upcoming regular-season clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps before the 07:00 PM EDT tip-off to ensure your initial picks are fully covered: