Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, MLB, March Madness Picks

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All new DFS users can activate the Betr promo code WTOP to get started on a fantastic week of sports with NBA games all week, MLB opening day and the Sweet 16 starting in a couple days. This welcome offer unlocks two (2) no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick.







Create a new account to claim to $200 back in bonuses with this welcome offer. This comes over in the form of two separate $100 no-sweat entries, giving you two chances to win big on Betr as you set up your account.

Before the Orlando Magic take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers, here is everything you need to know to claim this exclusive welcome offer:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On March 24th, 2026

The details of the Betr welcome offer give new users an incredible opportunity to get two no-sweat entries, plus a free pick, to use on tonight’s 8:00 p.m. ET showdown between the Cavaliers and the Magic. If either of your qualifying entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks up to a $200 maximum total.

This offer is only eligible for new Betr customers who meet the regional age requirements and are currently located in a participating state.

NBA Player Prop Entries via Betr

With your Betr promo code locking in up to $200 in no-sweat entries, the player props market is the perfect place to build your lineup and find some longshot value. Here is a look at the highest consensus points totals for tonight’s stars:

Player Points Prop Donovan Mitchell 26.5 Paolo Banchero 24.5 James Harden 20.5 Desmond Bane 20.5 Evan Mobley 19.5 Sam Merrill 12.5 Wendell Carter Jr. 11.5

When analyzing the recent statistics and contextual factors, a few of these totals present intriguing angles for tonight’s contest. We put a lot of stock in situational matchups, and there is plenty to unpack here:

James Harden (20.5): It goes without saying that Harden has completely reshaped the Cavaliers’ late-game offense since his arrival. We recently saw his dominant 36-point takeover against the Bulls and a clutch 20-point performance against the Pelicans.

Paolo Banchero (24.5): Banchero is coming off a massive 39-point performance just last night, but the Magic are reeling on a five-game losing streak. Playing on the second night of a grueling back-to-back with a shorthanded roster, fatigue is a highly probable factor.

Donovan Mitchell (26.5): Mitchell returned seamlessly from an eye contusion earlier this week, dropping 27 points against New Orleans. The evolving synergy between him and Harden is creating excellent offensive flow.

How to Sign Up With the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting your account started ahead of tonight’s matchup is quick and straightforward. To secure this welcome offer before the Cavaliers and Magic tip-off, simply follow these steps:

Sign Up: Download the app and begin the registration process. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the signup process, the promo code WTOP is required to lock in your exclusive welcome bonus. Claim Your Bonus: Once your account is verified, you will trigger the $200 in total bonus value. This is distributed as two separate $100 maximum no-sweat tokens. Place Your Picks: Build your lineup for tonight’s game. If either of your first two eligible entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (up to a $200 maximum total) to keep you in the action for future picks.

With your account registered and your no-sweat entries secured, you are ready to find the best value on the board for tonight’s Eastern Conference showdown!