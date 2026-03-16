Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, March Madness Picks

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Sign up with our latest Betr promo code WTOP to receive a new welcome offer for the NBA games tonight and March Madness starting later this week. All new users who create a new account will be able to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick to use on any NBA game tonight.







This new welcome offer allows all users to sign up with this promo code offer, and receive two no sweat entries total, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This also comes with a free pick to use on an entry tonight as well.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 NBA, March Madness Bonus

Before the Lakers and Rockets tip off, review the essential details below to ensure you extract the maximum value out of your welcome bonus.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 16th, 2026

Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

When you sign up as a new player using the Betr promo code, you unlock a top-tier welcome package for tonight’s high-stakes Los Angeles and Houston showdown. You will receive two no-sweat entries to use on your favorite player props. If either of your initial selections misses the mark, you are covered with a refund in the form of Betr Bucks, capped at a $200 total maximum. Along with this safety net, new users are also awarded a free pick to utilize on the action.

It does stand to reason that you should verify your eligibility before building your entries. This promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once verified, you can lock in your picks and watch the drama unfold for the No. 3 seed starting at 9:30 PM ET.

Use Betr for Lakers-Rockets Player Props

With a pair of no-sweat entries in your arsenal, this matchup offers significant value on player projections. Below are the consensus points props for the biggest stars taking the floor tonight.

Player Points Prop Luka Dončić 30.5 Kevin Durant 26.5 Austin Reaves 20.5 Alperen Sengun 19.5 LeBron James 18.5 Amen Thompson 18.5 Jabari Smith Jr. 15.5

When finalizing your entries, we put a lot of stock in situational context and recent performance. The Lakers are riding a five-game win streak, largely fueled by Luka Dončić. His projection sits at a massive 30.5 points, but considering he is averaging 32.8 points on 47.3% shooting—and just dropped a 51-point masterclass recently—it is always fun to back Luka.

Another player on the Lakers worth mentioning is Austin Reaves, who has been fantastic recently. Reaves, who has stepped up huge for Los Angeles recently, has a point prop of 20.5.

Looking at Houston, the narrative shifts. Kevin Durant holds a 26.5-point prop, but he is averaging exactly 26.0 points on the year. In a high-leverage defensive battle where Los Angeles will aim to neutralize him, things will not be easy for him tonight. Finally, while Alperen Sengun’s 19.5-point prop looks tempting against his 20.2-point average, keep an eye on his status; he is listed as questionable with lower back pain.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus before the Lakers and Rockets tip off is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to secure your no-sweat entries:

Register for an Account: Download the app or navigate to the platform to create a new profile. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet all age and state requirements. Enter the Promo Code: You must input promo code WTOP during sign-up. This is required to ensure the welcome offer links properly to your new account. Receive Your Tokens: Completing registration automatically triggers $200 in total bonus value, distributed as two separate no-sweat tokens (each carrying a $100 maximum value). Place Your Entries: Build your player props for tonight’s crucial Western Conference battle. If either of your entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 total maximum.

Once your account is loaded and your tokens are secured, you are fully equipped to find the best value on the board for tonight’s highly anticipated showdown!