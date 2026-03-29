Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, Elite Eight, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than prime-time hoops, and we have a real chance to chase a nice pay day. By signing up here with the Betr promo code WTOP, new users exclusively can unlock a generous welcome offer.

I always look for an edge when handicapping these matchups, and this new-user bonus is exactly that: it provides you with two no-sweat entries. If either of your entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. Whether you are building out a card for an NBA or college basketball matchup, this is the perfect way to get started with confidence.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Overview

Before the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder take the court, we need to make sure you have all the details on this exclusive sign-up bonus. Here is a quick look at the welcome offer you can claim right now:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 26, 2026

How Your No-Sweat Entries Work

When we are gearing up for a heavy-hitting matchup like the Knicks and Thunder, the Betr promo code provides a fantastic safety net for our bankroll. By claiming this offer, you receive two no-sweat entries. If either of your first two entries happens to lose, you won’t walk away empty-handed; Betr will refund your entry fees in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. As an added bonus to this package, new users will also receive a free pick to help kick-start their predictions.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers. To qualify for the $200 in no-sweat entries and the extra free pick, you must meet the standard age requirements and be physically located within a participating state when signing up.

How to Use Your Betr Promo for Knicks vs. Thunder

If you are trying to figure out exactly how to utilize your no-sweat entries, looking at the player point totals for the biggest stars on the floor is my favorite way to start handicapping. Here is the morning line for the top seven players with the highest points over/under props for tonight’s game:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 Jalen Brunson 24.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 OG Anunoby 15.5 Jalen Williams 15.5 Chet Holmgren 14.5 Mikal Bridges 12.5

When analyzing the statistics for the regular season, several of these marquee names present compelling opportunities to key in on their overs. We are always looking for data-driven value, and tonight’s board has plenty of it.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters this matchup with the highest consensus points prop on the board at 30.5. Given his dominant season, where he is averaging 31.4 points per game across 62 appearances.

On the New York side, Jalen Brunson is pacing the Knicks’ offense. His point total is set at 24.5, which falls noticeably short of his season average of 26.2 points per game.

With the safety net of the Betr promo code backing your early action, I’m placing these entries with confidence. These statistically supported trends are excellent building blocks for your card.

Expand Your Action: NBA, College Hoops, MLB, and NHL

The beauty of this strategy is that we aren’t just limited to tonight’s tip-off in Oklahoma City. Once you get the hang of building out your entries, you can take this exact same approach and make trades on any other NBA games happening throughout the week.

If you prefer to switch up your sports, Betr also allows you to dive into the college basketball slate, step up to the plate with MLB action, or take it to the ice with the NHL. Your no-sweat entries and Betr Bucks are versatile, giving you the power to find the best value across the entire sporting landscape.

How to Activate the Betr Welcome Offer

Ready to jump into the trenches for tonight’s Knicks vs. Thunder clash? Activating this generous welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process, and we’re going to walk through it together.

First, click here to create your new account. During sign-up, you will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location.

Most importantly, Betr promo code WTOP is required during the registration process. Successfully entering this code is the key that unlocks the $200 in total bonus value. Your welcome package will then drop right into your new account as two separate tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100.

From there, all that is left to do is build your winning entries. If either of your qualifying entries loses, don’t sweat it—you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks (up to a max of $200 total).