Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB Opening Day, NBA Picks This Week

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Use the Betr promo code WTOP to claim a fantastic fantasy bonus to use on all MLB and NBA entries tonight. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick, which will help you with your first entry on Betr tonight.







Set up a new account to claim to $200 back in bonuses with this welcome offer. These bonuses come over in the form of two separate $100 no sweat bets, giving you two chances initially with Betr to place a winning entry, or get your steak back if it ends up losing.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Yankees-Giants Bonus

Before Max Fried and Logan Webb take the mound, ensure you are taking full advantage of the latest welcome offer for this matchup. We put a lot of stock in smart bankroll management, and leveraging promotional value is the first step.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 25th, 2026

As the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants prepare to square off, eligible players can take advantage of an exceptional welcome promotion. By signing up, you will unlock two no-sweat entries to use on the action, plus a complimentary free pick. If either of your first two entries—perhaps featuring projections for starting pitchers Max Fried or Logan Webb—happens to fall short, you will receive your entry fees back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 total maximum.

Please note that this offer is exclusively available for new Betr customers. To qualify for the two no-sweat entries and your free pick, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Once your account is verified, you can confidently build your slip with an added safety net for this highly anticipated matchup.

MLB Entries Tonight via Betr

Player Strikeouts Max Fried 5.5 Logan Webb 6.5

When looking to maximize your promotional value tonight, paying attention to the consensus odds can help guide your player prop selections. We’ve seen time and time again that targeting market expectations is the best way to build a winning slip.

Starting on the mound, both Max Fried and Logan Webb both have similar strikeout props, with Fried’s at 5.5 and Webbs at 6.5. It is always tough on opening night as this is the freshest each pitchers arm will be, but it is unknown how long the managers will have them pitch in these games.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

To get started before the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants tonight, eligible users will need to follow a few simple steps to secure their welcome bonus.

First, begin the registration process to create your new account. During sign-up, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code—ensure that promo code WTOP is applied. You will then need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Completing this registration step successfully will officially trigger your eligibility for the no-sweat entries.

Next, navigate to the cashier to fund your account using one of the secure deposit methods. To activate the maximum value of the bonus—which includes two no-sweat tokens worth up to $100 each, plus your complimentary free pick—you will need to make a deposit of at least $200.

It is important to note that you do not need to deposit the full $200 just to sign up. However, depositing the full amount is required if you want to realize the absolute maximum value of the promotion. Once your account is registered and funded, your bonus tokens will be ready to use on any market, including tonight’s marquee pitching matchup between Max Fried and Logan Webb.