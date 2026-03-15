Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for College Basketball, NBA Picks

New users looking to get in on the Big Ten Championship action can utilize Betr promo code WTOP to unlock an exclusive welcome offer. By signing up, you can claim up to $200 in bonus value distributed as two separate $100 no-sweat entries. Click here to start signing up.
This new-user-only promotion also includes a free pick at sign-up, providing the perfect opportunity to build your entries for the highly anticipated Purdue vs. Michigan matchup or any other college basketball game taking place this week. Not to mention, there are plenty of options in the NBA as well.
Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in Bonuses
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Betr User Offer
|$200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick)
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
|Bonus Last Verified On
|March 15, 2026
The latest Betr welcome offer provides an exceptional way to get in on the college basketball action. When you sign up and claim the promotion, you are eligible to receive two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in value. This allows you to build your picks for the Big Ten showdown between Michigan and Purdue with the added security of knowing your first two entries are covered.
This exclusive promotion is reserved strictly for new Betr customers. To successfully qualify, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Once your eligibility is verified, you will be fully equipped to utilize your bonus on this exciting college basketball matchup.
Purdue vs. Michigan DFS Preview
|Player
|Points Over/Under Prop
|Trey Kaufman-Renn
|14.5
|Fletcher Loyer
|13.5
|Braden Smith
|13.5
|Elliot Cadeau
|11.5
|Trey McKenney
|10.5
|Oscar Cluff
|8.5
The daily fantasy board offers some intriguing point totals for this Big Ten clash. Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer is staring down a 13.5-point projection, while averaging an impressive 15.7 points per game through during the tournament.
Oscar Cluff provides one of the most eye-catching numbers on the board at just 8.5 points. The Purdue center recently dominated his semifinal matchup with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Having poured in 48 total points on 65.5% shooting from the floor in the Big Ten Tournament, the evidence heavily points to taking the over.
Conversely, Braden Smith’s line of 13.5 points might trap some users. While he logs heavy minutes, Smith’s impact has been strictly as a facilitator. He has recorded 35 assists to 10 turnovers during the Big Ten Tournament, averaging 11.7 assists per game but scoring just 5.0 points per contest. Taking the under on Smith’s scoring total is well-supported by his statistics.
Redeeming Betr Promo Code WTOP
Unlocking this exclusive offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus ahead of tip-off:
- Create an Account: Start by registering a new account with Betr. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP. Successfully completing your registration with this code will automatically trigger your no-sweat entries.
- Make a Secure Deposit: Next, fund your new account using one of the platform’s secure methods.
- Maximize Your Bonus: In order to claim the full value of the bonus—which activates two $100 max tokens and a free pick—you will need to deposit at least $200. You do not need to deposit the full $200 right when signing up, but you will need to do so eventually in order to realize the full offer of the promotion.