Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for College Basketball, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the Big Ten Championship action can utilize Betr promo code WTOP to unlock an exclusive welcome offer. By signing up, you can claim up to $200 in bonus value distributed as two separate $100 no-sweat entries. Click here to start signing up.

This new-user-only promotion also includes a free pick at sign-up, providing the perfect opportunity to build your entries for the highly anticipated Purdue vs. Michigan matchup or any other college basketball game taking place this week. Not to mention, there are plenty of options in the NBA as well.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in Bonuses

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On March 15, 2026

The latest Betr welcome offer provides an exceptional way to get in on the college basketball action. When you sign up and claim the promotion, you are eligible to receive two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in value. This allows you to build your picks for the Big Ten showdown between Michigan and Purdue with the added security of knowing your first two entries are covered.

This exclusive promotion is reserved strictly for new Betr customers. To successfully qualify, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Once your eligibility is verified, you will be fully equipped to utilize your bonus on this exciting college basketball matchup.

Purdue vs. Michigan DFS Preview

Player Points Over/Under Prop Trey Kaufman-Renn 14.5 Fletcher Loyer 13.5 Braden Smith 13.5 Elliot Cadeau 11.5 Trey McKenney 10.5 Oscar Cluff 8.5

The daily fantasy board offers some intriguing point totals for this Big Ten clash. Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer is staring down a 13.5-point projection, while averaging an impressive 15.7 points per game through during the tournament.

Oscar Cluff provides one of the most eye-catching numbers on the board at just 8.5 points. The Purdue center recently dominated his semifinal matchup with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Having poured in 48 total points on 65.5% shooting from the floor in the Big Ten Tournament, the evidence heavily points to taking the over.

Conversely, Braden Smith’s line of 13.5 points might trap some users. While he logs heavy minutes, Smith’s impact has been strictly as a facilitator. He has recorded 35 assists to 10 turnovers during the Big Ten Tournament, averaging 11.7 assists per game but scoring just 5.0 points per contest. Taking the under on Smith’s scoring total is well-supported by his statistics.

Redeeming Betr Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking this exclusive offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus ahead of tip-off: