Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for NCAA Tournament, NBA Picks

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Redeem the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a welcome bonus for one of the best sports days of the entire year, which is the start of the NCAA Tournament. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick to use today, and start placing March Madness and NBA entries from there.







This new welcome offer allows all users to sign up with this promo code offer, and receive two no sweat entries total, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This also comes with a free pick to use on an entry tonight as well.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 March Madness, NBA Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 19th, 2026

Eligible new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state can easily claim this exclusive promotion. The details of the Betr welcome offer are straightforward: users get two no-sweat entries, and if either entry loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 total maximum.

On top of this built-in safety net, new users will also receive a free pick to kickstart their daily fantasy experience. It goes without saying that this is an incredible way to build your entries and find analytical value in the March 19 regular-season showdown between Los Angeles and Miami.

NBA Player Props Tonight via Betr

Player Points Prop Luka Dončić 30.5 Austin Reaves 21.5 Tyler Herro 21.5 Norman Powell 21.5 Bam Adebayo 19.5 LeBron James 18.5 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 12.5

Tonight’s matchup is packed with superstar talent, especially with the Lakers riding a massive seven-game win streak. When comparing these prop lines to recent data and season-long statistics, several players stand out as strong candidates to go more or less than their projected totals.

Luka Dončić headlines the slate with a massive points prop set at 30.5. However, considering he has been an absolute offensive juggernaut for Los Angeles—averaging an incredible 33.0 points per game and fresh off a dominant 40-point performance—the analytics strongly suggest looking at for him to score more than 30.5 points. His teammate, LeBron James, is listed with a manageable points total of 18.5. Even while embracing a third-option role behind Dončić and Austin Reaves (who boasts a 23.6 points per game average), James continues to produce. With his season average sitting at 21.4 points, selecting him to score more than 18.5 appears to be a highly favorable angle.

On the Miami side, we put a lot of stock into Bam Adebayo’s return to the lineup. After missing a game due to calf tightness—shortly after a historic 83-point explosion—his points prop is positioned at a modest 19.5. Meanwhile, with Tyler Herro and Norman Powell struggling to find stability when sharing the floor, predicting less than 21.5 points for Powell might be the smart, analytical play tonight.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started ahead of tonight’s Lakers vs. Heat showdown is a quick and straightforward process. To claim this exclusive offer, simply follow these steps:

Create an Account: Download the Betr app or navigate to their platform to begin registration. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and age. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter the Betr promo code WTOP. This is the key to unlocking your new-user promotion. Receive Your Bonus Tokens: Completing registration with the promo code will trigger your welcome offer, granting you $200 in total bonus value. This safety net is provided as two separate no-sweat tokens, each with a maximum value of $100. Submit Your Entries: Use your tokens to build your daily fantasy entries for the Los Angeles vs. Miami matchup or any other available market.

With this promotion, you have a built-in safety net for your first time playing. If either of your initial entries happens to lose, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. You can then use those refunded Betr Bucks to make future picks and continue enjoying the daily fantasy action.