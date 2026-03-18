Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA, March Madness Picks (March 18)

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Sign up with our latest Betr promo code WTOP to receive a new welcome offer in time for March Madness. All new DFS users can create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick to use on any NBA game tonight or March Madness game starting tomorrow







This new welcome offer allows all users to sign up with this promo code offer, and receive two no sweat entries total, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA, March Madness Bonus

Before the action tips off, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome promotion.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 18th, 2026

The details of the Betr welcome offer provide a massive safety net for the informed player. New users secure two no-sweat entries to deploy on tonight’s Lakers-Rockets matchup. We put a lot of stock in bankroll protection, and here, if either of your first two entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. On top of this refund protection, new users will also receive an exclusive free pick to jumpstart their gameplay.

It goes without saying, but please note that this promotion is strictly available to new Betr customers only. To qualify and claim your two no-sweat entries alongside your free pick, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

NBA Player Props Tonight via Betr

With two star-studded rosters clashing, you have plenty of exciting options for your no-sweat entries. Here is a look at the highest consensus point totals for tonight’s biggest names:

Player Point Prop Luka Dončić 30.5 Kevin Durant 24.5 Austin Reaves 19.5 Amen Thompson 18.5 LeBron James 17.5 Alperen Sengun 17.5 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.5

When interpreting these lines against the latest 2026 regular-season data, several stars emerge as prime value targets for your Betr predictions.

The Lakers are riding a gritty six-game win streak fueled by incredible chemistry. Luka Dončić leads the pack with a massive 30.5-point line. Given he is averaging an incredible 32.9 points per game and dropping 50-pieces recently, he is in line for another big game tonight.

On the Rockets’ side, Kevin Durant is listed at 24.5 points. After a frustrating, turnover-heavy loss where he took full accountability, he is looking to bounce back tonight. . Alperen Sengun sits at a 17.5-point line; returning from a brief injury absence but averaging 20.2 points per contest, he is looking to get back into the swing of things tonight.

How to Redeen the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started before the 9:30 PM ET tip-off? Activating your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your protected picks:

Download and Register: Open the Betr app or website and begin the account creation process. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to securely register your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is strictly required that you enter the promo code WTOP. Applying this exact code is what triggers your new-user welcome offer. Unlock Your Bonus Value: Once your account is registered and the code is applied, you will trigger $200 in total bonus value. This protection is distributed as two separate tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. Place Your Predictions: Apply your tokens to your first entries on tonight’s matchup or any other eligible NBA market. If either of your protected entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200.

Once your account is set up and your promo code is locked in, you can sit back and enjoy the action knowing your first plays on the platform are fully covered.