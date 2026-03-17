Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA, First Four Picks

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Redeem the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a bonus that can be used on any entry tonight across the NBA, March Madness First Four and World Baseball Classic championship. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick to use tonight.







This new welcome offer allows all users to sign up with this promo code offer, and receive two no sweat entries total, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This also comes with a free pick to use on an entry tonight as well.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 DFS Bonus

Getting started with Betr Picks ahead of tonight’s 8:00 PM ET tip-off in Minneapolis is quick and easy. Review the table below for everything you need to know about claiming your new-user welcome bonus before the Suns and Timberwolves take the floor:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 17th, 2026

Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

It goes without saying that finding value in NBA daily props requires capital, and the latest Betr promo code equips first-time players with a generous welcome package perfectly timed for the Phoenix Suns’ visit to Minnesota. By signing up before tip-off, you unlock two no-sweat entries to use on your NBA predictions. If either of your qualifying entries falls short during this matchup, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. As an added bonus, new users will also receive a free pick to jump-start their lineup construction for the game.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers. To qualify for the no-sweat entries and your complimentary pick, you must meet the legal age requirements for your jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state. Once your new account is successfully registered and verified, your bonuses will be ready to deploy on the action.

NBA Player Props Tonight via Betr

With your no-sweat entries ready to deploy, there are plenty of intriguing player props on the board for tonight’s clash. Below are the seven players with the highest point total projections for the matchup:

Player Point Prop Devin Booker 27.5 Julius Randle 22.5 Jalen Green 21.5 Ayo Dosunmu 15.5 Jaden McDaniels 15.5 Naz Reid 15.5 Grayson Allen 13.5

When building your entry, looking closely at season averages and situational context helps identify true market value. Devin Booker holds the highest point total on the board at 27.5. He just dropped 40 points in his last outing, but through 52 games, he is averaging 25.7 points. Depending on how much stock you put into his recent hot streak versus his season-long baseline, as this one could go either way.

Julius Randle finds himself in a fascinating spot at 22.5. He just snapped a slump with a 32-point eruption, and with Anthony Edwards officially ruled out tonight due to a knee issue, the Timberwolves are going to need him to step up.

Looking elsewhere on the board, Jalen Green is another high-volume name whose season average of 17.6 points points toward going less than his 21.5 projection, but he has been hot recently as he has been playing more minutes.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your new-user welcome bonus ahead of the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your no-sweat entries:

Create an Account: Download the Betr app or navigate to their site to begin registering your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity and confirm you are in a participating legal jurisdiction. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Unlock the Welcome Offer: Successfully registering with the promo code will immediately trigger the $200 in total bonus value. This is awarded as two separate no-sweat tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. Make Your Picks: Build your entries for tonight’s game. If either of your no-sweat entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total.

With your account fully verified and your promotional tokens activated, you are ready to lock in your analytical edge for tonight’s NBA slate.